amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
22.Dez.2019
WinUAE Homepage (ANF)


 Emulator: WinUAE 4.3.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 4.3.0 veröffentlicht, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:

New features/improvements:
  • GUI high DPI support rewritten.
  • Lagless vsync stability improvements.
  • Added Trojan light gun preset to Game ports panel.
  • On the fly chipset model switching compatibility improved.
  • SPTI CD/DVD access mode now internally emulates all CD audio commands. All other commands are forwarded to the drive like previously.
  • PCMCIA hot swap support improved. (PCMCIA SRAM and IDE needs to be set again if previously configured)
  • My CPU tester detected edge cases, bugs and undocumented CPU behavior updates implemented. (More details in separate CPU tester note later)
  • More compatible partition HDF default geometry calculation if size is 1000M or larger.
  • CD32 pad does not anymore disable joystick second button if both CD32 and 2-button joystick is active simultaneously.
  • Host directory/archive drag and drop to WinUAE window now supports mounting multiple items simultaneously.
  • Debugger disassembler fixes and few very rarely used instructions dissemble now correctly.
Bugs fixed:
  • Disk index pulses were not being generated when disk was being written (Cadaver v0.1 save disk writing)
  • CDTV audio CD playing state restore fixed.
  • A2024 monitor didn’t show full viewable area.
  • 24-bit uaegfx RTG mode had random wrong color pixels in some situations.
  • nrg CD images didn’t load correctly in relative path mode.
  • Graphics glitch in some programs that also depended on display scaling/size (for example Alien Breed 3D)
  • Disk swapper path modifications did nothing while emulation was running.
  • Restoring CD32 or CDTV statefile with CD audio playing: start playing immediately, do not include normal CD audio start delays.
  • Fixed possible crash when PPC emulation stopped emulated sound card audio.
  • Quite special kind of CD32 pad button read code was not emulated correctly.
Other changes:
  • Added separate 68000-68060 CPU tester/validator project based on UAE CPU core generator.
  • Removed all 68020 cycle-exact CPU mode internal idle cycles. It mainly slowed down the CPU too much and didn’t match real world well enough.
New emulated hardware:
  • Archos Overdrive HD (PCMCIA IDE adapter)
  • ICD Trifecta (A500 IDE/SCSI controller)
  • M-Tec Mastercard (SCSI expansion for M-Tec T1230 A1200 accelerator)
  • Scala MM dongles
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2019, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.