Emulator: WinUAE 4.3.0

WinUAE 4.3.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 4.3.0 veröffentlicht, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:
New features/improvements:
Bugs fixed:
- GUI high DPI support rewritten.
- Lagless vsync stability improvements.
- Added Trojan light gun preset to Game ports panel.
- On the fly chipset model switching compatibility improved.
- SPTI CD/DVD access mode now internally emulates all CD audio commands. All other commands are forwarded to the drive like previously.
- PCMCIA hot swap support improved. (PCMCIA SRAM and IDE needs to be set again if previously configured)
- My CPU tester detected edge cases, bugs and undocumented CPU behavior updates implemented. (More details in separate CPU tester note later)
- More compatible partition HDF default geometry calculation if size is 1000M or larger.
- CD32 pad does not anymore disable joystick second button if both CD32 and 2-button joystick is active simultaneously.
- Host directory/archive drag and drop to WinUAE window now supports mounting multiple items simultaneously.
- Debugger disassembler fixes and few very rarely used instructions dissemble now correctly.
Other changes:
- Disk index pulses were not being generated when disk was being written (Cadaver v0.1 save disk writing)
- CDTV audio CD playing state restore fixed.
- A2024 monitor didn’t show full viewable area.
- 24-bit uaegfx RTG mode had random wrong color pixels in some situations.
- nrg CD images didn’t load correctly in relative path mode.
- Graphics glitch in some programs that also depended on display scaling/size (for example Alien Breed 3D)
- Disk swapper path modifications did nothing while emulation was running.
- Restoring CD32 or CDTV statefile with CD audio playing: start playing immediately, do not include normal CD audio start delays.
- Fixed possible crash when PPC emulation stopped emulated sound card audio.
- Quite special kind of CD32 pad button read code was not emulated correctly.
New emulated hardware:
- Added separate 68000-68060 CPU tester/validator project based on UAE CPU core generator.
- Removed all 68020 cycle-exact CPU mode internal idle cycles. It mainly slowed down the CPU too much and didn’t match real world well enough.
- Archos Overdrive HD (PCMCIA IDE adapter)
- ICD Trifecta (A500 IDE/SCSI controller)
- M-Tec Mastercard (SCSI expansion for M-Tec T1230 A1200 accelerator)
- Scala MM dongles
