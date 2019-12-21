|22.Dez.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 21.12.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.12.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AmiArcadia_26.0.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
AmiBlitz3_3.7.2.zip Development/AmiBlitz Amiblitz is the further...
ComicOn_1.1.lha Graphics/Show ComicOn downloads the s...
FPC_3.2.0_beta.lha Development/FreePascal Free Pascal Compiler
GhostScript_Installer_... Devices/Printer This archive works to i...
WordMeUpXXL_demo.lha Games/Think Word Me Up XXL combines...
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Dez. 2019, 07:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]