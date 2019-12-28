|29.Dez.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 28.12.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.12.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiSpeedTest.lha comm/net 27K 68k Network speed test utility
f9dasm.lha dev/cross 109K MOS Disassembler for Motorola 68xx
mads.lha dev/cross 3.2M MOS Cross-assembler for 65xx/R65C...
mp.lha dev/cross 5.8M MOS Mad-Pascal cross compiler for...
wla_dx_v9.10.lha dev/cross 3.1M 68k 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
TsImbiss.zip game/strat 5.7M OS4 Simulates a Snack-Shop
YGIR.lha mods/8voic 508K 5ch R&B Jazz YGIR by HKvalhe
ghostscriptinstaller.lha text/dtp 287K 68k V1.13, Ghostscript installer
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 9.4M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 11M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 11M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
AmiPad31FE.lha util/app 24M MOS AmiPad 3.1 FE
JFIFdt44.lha util/dtype 783K 68k JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype ...
ADiffView.lha util/misc 38K 68k A graphical file compare / di...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 108K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 138K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
DockBot.lha util/wb 284K 68k A program launcher for OS 3.
