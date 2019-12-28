amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.12.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.12.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AmiSpeedTest.lha         comm/net   27K   68k Network speed test utility
f9dasm.lha               dev/cross  109K  MOS Disassembler for Motorola 68xx
mads.lha                 dev/cross  3.2M  MOS Cross-assembler for 65xx/R65C...
mp.lha                   dev/cross  5.8M  MOS Mad-Pascal cross compiler for...
wla_dx_v9.10.lha         dev/cross  3.1M  68k 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
TsImbiss.zip             game/strat 5.7M  OS4 Simulates a Snack-Shop
YGIR.lha                 mods/8voic 508K      5ch R&B Jazz YGIR by HKvalhe
ghostscriptinstaller.lha text/dtp   287K  68k V1.13, Ghostscript installer
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  9.4M  x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  11M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  11M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
AmiPad31FE.lha           util/app   24M   MOS AmiPad 3.1 FE
JFIFdt44.lha             util/dtype 783K  68k JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype ...
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  38K   68k A graphical file compare / di...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   108K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   138K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
DockBot.lha              util/wb    284K  68k A program launcher for OS 3.
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Dez. 2019, 08:59] [Kommentare: 0]
