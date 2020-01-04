amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
05.Jan.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 04.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.01.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix520.lha              comm/amiex 962K  68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
Nostalgia_Dentro.lha     demo/misc  129K  68k Funny Dentro by Axel Software
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha     docs/help  1.6M      Printing with MorphOS (Englis...
prism2v2.lha             driver/net 410K  OS4 Driver for 11Mbps wireless ne...
cvt12.lha                driver/vid 62K   68k Generate mode timings using C...
Intro-Kreation-002_mo... gfx/show   8.6M  MOS Show scoll Text  different co...
Intro-Kreation-002_OS... gfx/show   10M   OS4 Show scoll Text  different co...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.6M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Morpheus_1.61.lha        text/dtp   2.3M  MOS Word processor
led-20200101.tar.gz      text/edit  13K       A simple line-oriented text e...
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  39K   68k A graphical file compare / di...
AminetReadmeMaker.lha    util/misc  91K   MOS Easy creation & upload of Ami...
perciman_68k.lha         util/wb    1.4M  68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha         util/wb    1.4M  MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha         util/wb    1.8M  OS4 manage contact and other info...
(snx)

[Meldung: 05. Jan. 2020, 08:48]
