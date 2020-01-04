|05.Jan.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 04.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 04.01.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix520.lha comm/amiex 962K 68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
Nostalgia_Dentro.lha demo/misc 129K 68k Funny Dentro by Axel Software
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha docs/help 1.6M Printing with MorphOS (Englis...
prism2v2.lha driver/net 410K OS4 Driver for 11Mbps wireless ne...
cvt12.lha driver/vid 62K 68k Generate mode timings using C...
Intro-Kreation-002_mo... gfx/show 8.6M MOS Show scoll Text different co...
Intro-Kreation-002_OS... gfx/show 10M OS4 Show scoll Text different co...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.6M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Morpheus_1.61.lha text/dtp 2.3M MOS Word processor
led-20200101.tar.gz text/edit 13K A simple line-oriented text e...
ADiffView.lha util/misc 39K 68k A graphical file compare / di...
AminetReadmeMaker.lha util/misc 91K MOS Easy creation & upload of Ami...
perciman_68k.lha util/wb 1.4M 68k manage contact and other info...
perciman_MOS.lha util/wb 1.4M MOS manage contact and other info...
perciman_OS4.lha util/wb 1.8M OS4 manage contact and other info...
