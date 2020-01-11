amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Jan.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.01.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AminetReadmeMaker_1.5.lha Text/Edit                 Easy creation & upload ...
ADiffView_1.2.lha         Text/Compare              A graphical file compar...
PerCIMan_0.7.lha          Office/Organizer          A program to manage con...
AIOstreams_1.5.lha        Network/Streaming         Stream online video fro...
Screenshot_1.0.lha        System/Ambient/Screenbar  Screenshot Screenbar-Pl...
ScoutNG_1.4.lha           System/Monitoring         ScoutNG, the exec libra...
WebRadio_1.11.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  A sbar plugin to listen...
Hode_0.2.5.lha            Games/Adventure           Hode is a re-implementa...
GrimoriumPDF_2.10.lha     Office/Show               A program made with Hol...
WormWars_9.22.lha         Games/Action              Advanced snake game by ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jan. 2020, 07:17] [Kommentare: 0]
