|12.Jan.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.01.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AminetReadmeMaker_1.5.lha Text/Edit Easy creation & upload ...
ADiffView_1.2.lha Text/Compare A graphical file compar...
PerCIMan_0.7.lha Office/Organizer A program to manage con...
AIOstreams_1.5.lha Network/Streaming Stream online video fro...
Screenshot_1.0.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Screenshot Screenbar-Pl...
ScoutNG_1.4.lha System/Monitoring ScoutNG, the exec libra...
WebRadio_1.11.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar A sbar plugin to listen...
Hode_0.2.5.lha Games/Adventure Hode is a re-implementa...
GrimoriumPDF_2.10.lha Office/Show A program made with Hol...
WormWars_9.22.lha Games/Action Advanced snake game by ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Jan. 2020, 07:17] [Kommentare: 0]
