12.Jan.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.01.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libffmpeg.lha            dev/mis 16Mb  4.0 Multimedia libraries
minigl4gl4es.lha         dri/gra 1002k 4.1 MiniGL / GLUT replacement librar...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
d1x-rebirth.lha          gam/act 2Mb   4.0 Port of the Descent and Descent ...
freespace2.lha           gam/act 5Mb   4.0 Space combat simulation game
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake game
aquaria.lha              gam/adv 200Mb 4.1 An Underwater Fantasy World to E...
hode.lha                 gam/pla 2Mb   4.1 One of best cinematic platform v...
equilibrio.lha           gam/puz 27Mb  4.1 gyrating ball puzzle solving and...
ufo-ai.lha               gam/str 339Mb 4.0 A strategy game in which the pla...
ufo-ai_data.tar          gam/str 372Mb 4.0 Data files for ufo, alien invasion
grimoriumpdf.lha         gra/vie 2Mb   4.0 PDF viewer written in Hollywood
smbfs.lha                net/sam 519kb 4.0 SMB file system client; compleme...
devinfosng.lha           uti/mis 1Mb   4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
ffmpeg.lha               vid/con 31Mb  4.0 Video and audio converter
videoclipper.lha         vid/edi 355kb 4.0 Cut and/or join multiple format ...
vamp.lha                 vid/pla 2Mb   4.0 Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jan. 2020, 07:17] [Kommentare: 0]
