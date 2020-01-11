|12.Jan.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.01.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libffmpeg.lha dev/mis 16Mb 4.0 Multimedia libraries
minigl4gl4es.lha dri/gra 1002k 4.1 MiniGL / GLUT replacement librar...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
d1x-rebirth.lha gam/act 2Mb 4.0 Port of the Descent and Descent ...
freespace2.lha gam/act 5Mb 4.0 Space combat simulation game
wormwars.lha gam/act 1Mb 4.0 Advanced snake game
aquaria.lha gam/adv 200Mb 4.1 An Underwater Fantasy World to E...
hode.lha gam/pla 2Mb 4.1 One of best cinematic platform v...
equilibrio.lha gam/puz 27Mb 4.1 gyrating ball puzzle solving and...
ufo-ai.lha gam/str 339Mb 4.0 A strategy game in which the pla...
ufo-ai_data.tar gam/str 372Mb 4.0 Data files for ufo, alien invasion
grimoriumpdf.lha gra/vie 2Mb 4.0 PDF viewer written in Hollywood
smbfs.lha net/sam 519kb 4.0 SMB file system client; compleme...
devinfosng.lha uti/mis 1Mb 4.1 Nearly all about the aos4.1 hard...
ffmpeg.lha vid/con 31Mb 4.0 Video and audio converter
videoclipper.lha vid/edi 355kb 4.0 Cut and/or join multiple format ...
vamp.lha vid/pla 2Mb 4.0 Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
