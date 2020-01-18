amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Jan.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.01.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Horny_1.3.lha             Audio/Sequencer           A MIDI sequencer for Mo...
AtomicBomberMan_1.1.lha   Games/Action              A fan rewrite of the Wi...
ScoutNG_1.5.lha           System/Monitoring         ScoutNG, the exec libra...
RNOTags_1.1.lha           Audio/Editor              RNOTags is an advanced ...
XA_2.3.10.lha             Development/Cross         Cross-assembler for 65x...
AmiArcadia_26.1.lha       Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
MorphOS_screenshots_1.... Screenshots               MorphOS 3.12 screenshot...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Jan. 2020, 08:55] [Kommentare: 0]
