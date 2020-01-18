|19.Jan.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.01.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Horny_1.3.lha Audio/Sequencer A MIDI sequencer for Mo...
AtomicBomberMan_1.1.lha Games/Action A fan rewrite of the Wi...
ScoutNG_1.5.lha System/Monitoring ScoutNG, the exec libra...
RNOTags_1.1.lha Audio/Editor RNOTags is an advanced ...
XA_2.3.10.lha Development/Cross Cross-assembler for 65x...
AmiArcadia_26.1.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
MorphOS_screenshots_1.... Screenshots MorphOS 3.12 screenshot...
