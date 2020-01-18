amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
19.Jan.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.01.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vsp.lha                  aud/pla 2Mb   4.0 An easy mod, mp3, ogg and wav Vi...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line &...
clusterlist.lha          dri/mis 32kb  4.0 Shell Command to watch CAMD clus...
atomicbomberman_compo... gam/act 2Mb   4.1 Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
atomicbomberman_warp3... gam/act 2Mb   4.1 Atomic Bomberman Fan Rewrite
hode.lha                 gam/pla 2Mb   4.1 One of best cinematic platform v...
awc.lha                  gra/mis 3Mb   4.0 A web anim tool
preferences.lha          uti/wor 1Mb   4.1 Prefs window for starting differ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Jan. 2020, 08:55] [Kommentare: 0]
