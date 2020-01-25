amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.01.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amrss_src.lha            comm/www   243K      amrss - MorphOS RSS client, s...
WormWars-AROS.zip        game/actio 688K  x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
bingoboards.lha          game/board 26K       Bingo datafiles, 3D-printable...
wbpong.lha               game/wb    7K    68k A simple pong game running in...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  44M   OS4 Best Mandelbrot&Julia fractal...
UnRAR-5.80.lha           util/arc   2.3M  MOS UnRAR 5.80
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   109K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   138K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  52K   68k Screen clock, configurable wi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Jan. 2020, 05:33] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.