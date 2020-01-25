|26.Jan.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 25.01.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.01.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
amrss_src.lha comm/www 243K amrss - MorphOS RSS client, s...
WormWars-AROS.zip game/actio 688K x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
bingoboards.lha game/board 26K Bingo datafiles, 3D-printable...
wbpong.lha game/wb 7K 68k A simple pong game running in...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 44M OS4 Best Mandelbrot&Julia fractal...
UnRAR-5.80.lha util/arc 2.3M MOS UnRAR 5.80
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 109K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 138K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
ScreenTime.lha util/time 52K 68k Screen clock, configurable wi...
[Meldung: 26. Jan. 2020, 05:33] [Kommentare: 0]
