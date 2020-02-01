amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

02.Feb.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ScummVM_2.1.1.lha         Emulation                 A MorphOS build of Scum...
ReportPlus_7.7.lha        Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
Anaglyph3D_0.2.lha        Graphics/Convert          Create anaglyphs for r/...
UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32.lha      Emulation                 UAE4ALL release candida...
Hode_0.2.8.lha            Games/Adventure           Hode is a re-implementa...
UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32-src.lha  Development/Sources       UAE4ALL release candida...
LosChinos_3.40.lha        Games/Think               This is the classic Spa...
Bingo_1.43.lha            Games/Board               Bingo Machine is progra...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha  Games/Platform            A platform game, "metro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2020, 08:09]
.
.