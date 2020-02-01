|02.Feb.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 01.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ScummVM_2.1.1.lha Emulation A MorphOS build of Scum...
ReportPlus_7.7.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ...
Anaglyph3D_0.2.lha Graphics/Convert Create anaglyphs for r/...
UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32.lha Emulation UAE4ALL release candida...
Hode_0.2.8.lha Games/Adventure Hode is a re-implementa...
UAE4ALL_rc3_0.32-src.lha Development/Sources UAE4ALL release candida...
LosChinos_3.40.lha Games/Think This is the classic Spa...
Bingo_1.43.lha Games/Board Bingo Machine is progra...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha Games/Platform A platform game, "metro...
