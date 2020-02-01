|02.Feb.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 01.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.02.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
sana2-tftpclient.lha comm/tcp 70K 68k TFTP client using only the SA...
amrss_src.lha comm/www 243K amrss - MorphOS RSS client, s...
Bingo_AROSx86.lha game/board 6.2M x86 Bingo Machine
Bingo_MOS.lha game/board 5.9M MOS Bingo Machine
Bingo_OS3.lha game/board 5.8M 68k Bingo Machine
Bingo_OS4.lha game/board 7.0M OS4 Bingo Machine
Bingo_WOS.lha game/board 8.7M WOS Bingo Machine
OpenDune_RTG.lha game/strat 278K 68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
BeleagueredCastle.lha game/think 2.8M 68k Beleaguered Castle solitaire ...
anaglyph3d.lha gfx/conv 605K MOS Create anaglyphs for r/b glasses
webptools110_a68k.lha gfx/conv 4.3M 68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
uae4all_rc3_032.lha misc/emu 537K MOS UAE4All port to MorphOS (Balr...
uae4all_rc3_032_src.lha misc/emu 1.1M UAE4All source port to MorphOS
TimeToGo.lha mods/misc 189K Time To Go 4ch Rocky Protest ...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 568K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 633K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 719K OS4 Multipurpose utility
DockBot.lha util/wb 340K 68k A program launcher for OS 3.
(snx)
[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2020, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]