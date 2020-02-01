amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
02.Feb.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.02.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
sana2-tftpclient.lha     comm/tcp   70K   68k TFTP client using only the SA...
amrss_src.lha            comm/www   243K      amrss - MorphOS RSS client, s...
Bingo_AROSx86.lha        game/board 6.2M  x86 Bingo Machine
Bingo_MOS.lha            game/board 5.9M  MOS Bingo Machine
Bingo_OS3.lha            game/board 5.8M  68k Bingo Machine
Bingo_OS4.lha            game/board 7.0M  OS4 Bingo Machine
Bingo_WOS.lha            game/board 8.7M  WOS Bingo Machine
OpenDune_RTG.lha         game/strat 278K  68k Amiga RTG port of OpenDUNE
BeleagueredCastle.lha    game/think 2.8M  68k Beleaguered Castle solitaire ...
anaglyph3d.lha           gfx/conv   605K  MOS Create anaglyphs for r/b glasses
webptools110_a68k.lha    gfx/conv   4.3M  68k encode/decode images in WebP ...
uae4all_rc3_032.lha      misc/emu   537K  MOS UAE4All port to MorphOS (Balr...
uae4all_rc3_032_src.lha  misc/emu   1.1M      UAE4All source port to MorphOS
TimeToGo.lha             mods/misc  189K      Time To Go 4ch Rocky Protest ...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  568K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  633K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  719K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
DockBot.lha              util/wb    340K  68k A program launcher for OS 3.
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Feb. 2020, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
