amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
09.Feb.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 08.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.02.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MechSink_V9.9.lha        comm/misc  223K  68k Mechassault and Sink! full ve...
bgdbserver.lha           dev/debug  37K   68k A gdbserver for remote debugg...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
LastCowboy.lha           mods/misc  74K       Last Cowboy 4ch Country Blues
led-20200202.tgz         text/edit  14K       A simple line-oriented text e...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   110K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   142K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
DockBot.lha              util/wb    341K  68k A program launcher for OS 3.
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Feb. 2020, 08:49] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.