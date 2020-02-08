|09.Feb.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 08.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.02.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MechSink_V9.9.lha comm/misc 223K 68k Mechassault and Sink! full ve...
bgdbserver.lha dev/debug 37K 68k A gdbserver for remote debugg...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
LastCowboy.lha mods/misc 74K Last Cowboy 4ch Country Blues
led-20200202.tgz text/edit 14K A simple line-oriented text e...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 110K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 142K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
DockBot.lha util/wb 341K 68k A program launcher for OS 3.
