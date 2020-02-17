|23.Feb.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 22.02.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 22.02.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-02-21 new: Gotcha (Prestige) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-02-20 improved: Top Wrestling (Genias) 2 access faults fixed, icons added (Info)
- 2020-02-20 improved: Circus Attractions (Golden Goblins) stack moved to fast memory, less chip memory used, access fault fixed (Info)
- 2020-02-20 improved: Chubby Gristle (Grandslam/Teque) another version supported, new imager, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-02-20 new: Vindex (Turtle Byte) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2020-02-17 improved: Torvak the Warrior (Core Design) missing music bug fixed, manual included (Info)
- 2020-02-17 new: Top Wrestling (Genias) done by CFOU! (Info)
- 2020-02-17 fixed: Super Space Invaders (Taito/Domark) install script corrected (Info)
- 2020-02-17 improved: OsWALD Of The Ice Floes (Centaur) supports another version, access fault fixed, trainer added (Info)
- 2020-02-17 fixed: Metro-Cross (U.S. Gold) access fault removed (Info)
- 2020-02-17 improved: Kwasimodo (Courbois Software) uses less chip memory, quitkey on 68000, some issues fixed (Info)
- 2020-02-17 improved: Gunship (Microprose) supports another version (Info)
