 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
VidentiumPicta_2.25.lha   Graphics/Tools            An image viewer  progra...
FontTester_1.05.lha       Office/Show               Font Tester
lzip_1.21.lha             Files/Archive             Data (de)compressor lik...
InvidiousDL_1.0.lha       Network/Web               A little script to down...
YouTube_URL_Extractor_... Network/Web               YouTube URL extractor.
PintorWeb_3.0.lha         Graphics/Tools            A little and easy web t...
WitchCleaner_1.06.lha     Misc                      A little and easy progr...
File_5.38.lha             Files/Tools               Determine file type.
Axel_2.4.lha              Network/Download          HTTP/FTP download accel...
Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha   Games/Shoot 3D            Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha
vbcc_0.9g.lha             Development/C             A highly optimizing por...
Zaphod_1.3.lha            Development/Tools         Zaphod_1.3.lha
Chrysalis_3.13.iso        Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
vasmppc_std_1.8g.lha      Development/ASM           A portable and retarget...
vasmm68k_mot_1.8g.lha     Development/ASM           A portable and retarget...
SDLQuake_1.0.9.lha        Games/Shoot 3D            MorphOS Port of sdlquak...
Runaway_1.16.lha          Games/Misc                A LCD game conversion.
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2020, 05:50] [Kommentare: 0]
