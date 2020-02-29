|01.Mär.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 29.02.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 29.02.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
VidentiumPicta_2.25.lha Graphics/Tools An image viewer progra...
FontTester_1.05.lha Office/Show Font Tester
lzip_1.21.lha Files/Archive Data (de)compressor lik...
InvidiousDL_1.0.lha Network/Web A little script to down...
YouTube_URL_Extractor_... Network/Web YouTube URL extractor.
PintorWeb_3.0.lha Graphics/Tools A little and easy web t...
WitchCleaner_1.06.lha Misc A little and easy progr...
File_5.38.lha Files/Tools Determine file type.
Axel_2.4.lha Network/Download HTTP/FTP download accel...
Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha Games/Shoot 3D Aleph0ne_2005.01.18.lha
vbcc_0.9g.lha Development/C A highly optimizing por...
Zaphod_1.3.lha Development/Tools Zaphod_1.3.lha
Chrysalis_3.13.iso Chrysalis This pack allows you to...
vasmppc_std_1.8g.lha Development/ASM A portable and retarget...
vasmm68k_mot_1.8g.lha Development/ASM A portable and retarget...
SDLQuake_1.0.9.lha Games/Shoot 3D MorphOS Port of sdlquak...
Runaway_1.16.lha Games/Misc A LCD game conversion.
