amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
22.Mär.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 21.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ignition.lha             biz/spread 6.3M  OS4 a modern spreadsheet
AmiSpeedTest.lha         comm/net   35K   68k Network speed test utility
FactsItaCat.lha          comm/tcp   16K   68k Italian catalog for Facts v5.07
64tass.lha               dev/cross  1.3M  MOS Cross assembler targeting the...
x65.lha                  dev/cross  681K  MOS 6502 Macro Assembler
radinfo.lha              disk/misc  5K    68k Prints info about mounted RADs
RADManager.lha           disk/misc  26K   68k Mmanager for RAD disks
sfsdoctor-1.2-src.lha    disk/misc  294K      The disk recovery and repair ...
SmartInfoItaCat.lha      disk/misc  12K       Italian catalog for SmartInfo...
Amiga_XP_x86.pdf         docs/help  1.0M      Minimal WinXP install for WinUAE
ICSItaCat.lha            driver/oth 57K       Italian catalog for ICS v2.03
Frontiera.lha            game/strat 531K  68k Frontier alike game WIP for i...
ASnake.lha               game/wb    18K   68k Mini game made in ACE BASIC
MazeGOAL.lha             game/wb    25K   68k Labyrinth Game Of Artificial ...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  23M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals r...
fceu_mos.lha             misc/emu   747K  MOS Nintendo NES / Famicom emulator
genplus_mos.lha          misc/emu   1.3M  MOS Sega Genesis and MasterSystem...
mgba_mos.lha             misc/emu   1.0M  MOS Nintendo GameBoy Advance emul...
Batida.lha               mods/smpl  11K       Yukio IFF Samples
SoundBoxItaCat.lha       mus/misc   23K       Italian catalog for SoundBox ...
Morpheus_1.63.lha        text/dtp   8.9M  MOS Word processor
Albatros.lha             util/boot  34K   68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
BootPicture.lha          util/boot  36K   68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 227K  68k Keep your time right
RSE-UTS.lha              util/cli   336K  68k Package of tracker tools and ...
DiskMaster27ItaCat.lha   util/dir   19K   OS4 Italian catalog for DiskMaste...
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  981K  68k free icon.library in optimize...
IdentifyLibraryItaCat... util/libs  28K       Italian catalog for IdentifyL...
JpegLibraryItaCat.lha    util/libs  9K        Italian catalog for JpegLibra...
setcmd.lha               util/shell 287K  OS4 Switch between versions of so...
Mtimed.lha               util/time  179K  68k Network time synchronization ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2020, 07:24] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.