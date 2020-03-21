|22.Mär.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 21.03.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
ignition.lha biz/spread 6.3M OS4 a modern spreadsheet
AmiSpeedTest.lha comm/net 35K 68k Network speed test utility
FactsItaCat.lha comm/tcp 16K 68k Italian catalog for Facts v5.07
64tass.lha dev/cross 1.3M MOS Cross assembler targeting the...
x65.lha dev/cross 681K MOS 6502 Macro Assembler
radinfo.lha disk/misc 5K 68k Prints info about mounted RADs
RADManager.lha disk/misc 26K 68k Mmanager for RAD disks
sfsdoctor-1.2-src.lha disk/misc 294K The disk recovery and repair ...
SmartInfoItaCat.lha disk/misc 12K Italian catalog for SmartInfo...
Amiga_XP_x86.pdf docs/help 1.0M Minimal WinXP install for WinUAE
ICSItaCat.lha driver/oth 57K Italian catalog for ICS v2.03
Frontiera.lha game/strat 531K 68k Frontier alike game WIP for i...
ASnake.lha game/wb 18K 68k Mini game made in ACE BASIC
MazeGOAL.lha game/wb 25K 68k Labyrinth Game Of Artificial ...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha gfx/fract 23M OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals r...
fceu_mos.lha misc/emu 747K MOS Nintendo NES / Famicom emulator
genplus_mos.lha misc/emu 1.3M MOS Sega Genesis and MasterSystem...
mgba_mos.lha misc/emu 1.0M MOS Nintendo GameBoy Advance emul...
Batida.lha mods/smpl 11K Yukio IFF Samples
SoundBoxItaCat.lha mus/misc 23K Italian catalog for SoundBox ...
Morpheus_1.63.lha text/dtp 8.9M MOS Word processor
Albatros.lha util/boot 34K 68k Lock your AMIGA by a keyword
BootPicture.lha util/boot 36K 68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 227K 68k Keep your time right
RSE-UTS.lha util/cli 336K 68k Package of tracker tools and ...
DiskMaster27ItaCat.lha util/dir 19K OS4 Italian catalog for DiskMaste...
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 981K 68k free icon.library in optimize...
IdentifyLibraryItaCat... util/libs 28K Italian catalog for IdentifyL...
JpegLibraryItaCat.lha util/libs 9K Italian catalog for JpegLibra...
setcmd.lha util/shell 287K OS4 Switch between versions of so...
Mtimed.lha util/time 179K 68k Network time synchronization ...
