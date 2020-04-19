|26.Apr.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 25.04.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 25.04.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-04-25 fixed: Tin Toy Adventure (Mutation Software) fixed possible crashes (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Super Cauldron (Titus) trainer enhanced, added 2nd button support, manual added (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Street Racer (Epic) fixed 3/4 players mode, added joypad controls (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Freedom (Coktel Vision) quitkey for 68000, manual protection bypass rewritten, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Emmanuelle (TomaHawk) manual protection bypass improved, uses less chip memory, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Dragon Breed (Irem/Activision) quitkey for 68000, trainer added, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Colonization (Microprose) made OCS version 68000 compatible, added keyboard selection, manual added (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: BlockOut (California Dreams) fixed highscore display (Info)
- 2020-04-25 improved: Alien Breed 2 (Team 17) quitkey for 68000 added (Info)
- 2020-04-23 improved: Yolanda (Vectordean) imager fixed to support disk without highscores, trainer added, ButtonWait added, manual included (Info)
- 2020-04-23 fixed: Quest For Glory / Hero's Quest (Sierra) keyboard handling corrected (Info)
- 2020-04-23 new: Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3 - Great Board Games (Sierra) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-04-23 improved: Geisha (Cocktel Vision) quitkey for 68000, using latest kickemu (Info)
- 2020-04-23 improved: Fantastic Dizzy (Codemasters/Purple Haze) fixed music replay on fast machines, fixed trashed screen after save/load on AGA, fixed second button jumps on AGA (Info)
- 2020-04-23 improved: Bloodnet (Microprose/GameTEK) made OCS version 68000 compatible (Info)
- 2020-04-23 improved: Bargon Attack (Coktel Vision) crack rewritten to fix crab arcade section, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Gem Stone Legend (Loriciel) splash window options added, quitkey for 68000 (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Ballistix (Psyclapse/Reflexions) second button in title screen fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Tin Toy Adventure (Mutation Software) added joypad controls, added trainer, quitkey fixed (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Time (Empire) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Space Gun (Ocean) quitkey for 68000, switchable lightgun support, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-22 fixed: Ishar 3 (Silmarils) second manual protection removed (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Captain Blood (Ere Informatique) quitkey for 68000, uses less chip memory, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-22 updated: BlockOut (California Dreams) reassembled, no longer requires 68020 (Info)
- 2020-04-22 improved: Battle Bound (The Warp Factory) trainer improved, skip intro added, quitkey for 68000, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-20 updated: Ruff'n'Tumble (Renegade) streamlined joypad read code to be more compatible with third party adapters (Info)
- 2020-04-20 improved: Intact (Sphinx Software/Grandslam) quitkey for 68000, interrupts fixed, uses less chip memory, trainer enhanced (Info)
- 2020-04-20 updated: Fire & Ice (Graftgold) floppy slave completely rewritten, fixed possibly wrong intro music, trainer improved, joypad support added (Info)
- 2020-04-20 improved: Deliverance (21st Century) added in-game trainer, added alternate slave for 512k chip only, more compatible controller read (Info, Image)
- 2020-04-20 improved: Chaos Engine 2 (Bitmap Brothers) added OCS Slave for 1 MB chip memory (Info)
- 2020-04-20 improved: 944 Turbo Cup (Loriciel) quikey for 68000, v17+ features, new install script (Info)
- 2020-04-19 improved: Curse of Enchantia (Core Design) quitkey for 68000, options on splash window (Info)
- 2020-04-19 fixed: Starquake (Stephen Crow/TOS Brothers) access faults and SMC removed, new icons (Info)
- 2020-04-19 improved: Chaos Engine 2 (Bitmap Brothers) fixed non-working AGA version, added CD32 controls for ECS version (Info)
- 2020-04-19 improved: Cedric (Neo/Alcatraz) quitkey for 68000, using kickemu13 instead 31, uses less chip memory, skip intro added, manual added (Info)
[Meldung: 26. Apr. 2020, 06:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 26. Apr. 2020, 10:48]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]