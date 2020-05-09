amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

10.Mai 2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 09.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha        Development/Library       All Libraries SDL2 with...
TopTasks_1.4.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Top Tasks in sc...
MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20200... Development/SDK           The MorphOS Development...
Hode_0.2.9.lha            Games/Adventure           Hode is a re-implementa...
AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames... Games/Think               AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames_...
ENCORE_Morphoza_1.0.lha   Demoscene                 Demo by Encore released...
ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha  Demoscene                 ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha
CrispyDoom_5.8.0.lha      Games/Shoot 3D            Crispy Doom is a limit-...
SmartClipboard_1.2.lha    System/Ambient/Screenbar  Define actions to act o...
Schlagerparty_1.01.lha    Audio/Encoder             An Mp3 encoder with GUI
OpenAL_1.20.1.lha         Development/Library       OpenAL Soft is an LGPL-...
ResidualVM_0.4.0git.lha   Emulation                 ResidualVM is a cross-p...
Morpheus_1.73.lha         Office/WordProcessor      Word processor with Uni...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha  Games/Platform            A platform game, "metro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 10. Mai 2020, 08:28] [Kommentare: 1 - 10. Mai 2020, 11:21]
