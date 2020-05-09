|10.Mai 2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 09.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL2_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 with...
TopTasks_1.4.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Top Tasks in sc...
MorphOS-SDK_3.14-20200... Development/SDK The MorphOS Development...
Hode_0.2.9.lha Games/Adventure Hode is a re-implementa...
AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames... Games/Think AskMeUp_XXL_BoardGames_...
ENCORE_Morphoza_1.0.lha Demoscene Demo by Encore released...
ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha Demoscene ENCORE_Morphilia_1.0.lha
CrispyDoom_5.8.0.lha Games/Shoot 3D Crispy Doom is a limit-...
SmartClipboard_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Define actions to act o...
Schlagerparty_1.01.lha Audio/Encoder An Mp3 encoder with GUI
OpenAL_1.20.1.lha Development/Library OpenAL Soft is an LGPL-...
ResidualVM_0.4.0git.lha Emulation ResidualVM is a cross-p...
Morpheus_1.73.lha Office/WordProcessor Word processor with Uni...
HydraCastleLabyrinth.lha Games/Platform A platform game, "metro...
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Mai 2020, 08:28] [Kommentare: 1 - 10. Mai 2020, 11:21]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]