|25.Mai 2020
|Nachbau der A1200-Hauptplatine: ReAmiga 1200 Revision 1.5
John 'Chucky' Hertell hat eine aktualisierte Version seines A1200-Klons ReAmiga 1200 freigegeben. Revision 1.5, die vom Autor als "die hoffentlich letzte Version" beschrieben wird, bietet u.a. die Möglichkeit einen S-Video- statt eines Composite-Video-Ausgangs einzusetzen. Außerdem ist jetzt ausreichend Platz um für alle Komponenten auf der Platine einen Sockel einzusetzen.
Die Änderungen im Detail:
- Fixed a signal shorted to VCC in Rev1.4 (C0D)
- Added a 74LS08 so now H and V sync is always buffered (this NEEDS to be installed or you will not get V and H sync out onto the monitors)
- this to allow longer monitorcables and also save Alice if something goes wrong when hotplugging monitorcable.
- Colorsignals to RGB and VGA port is now always via the PNP transistor buffers, so RGB port will not be a darker color. It is not recomended to
- attach 2 monitors at once.
- Composite out is now optional Composite OR Svideo out. (you cannot move old RCA to new board due to this) SVideo needs to be installed aprox 1mm “over” the PCB.
- Included a “Svideo” standoff for this. do that PCB as a 1mm pcb.
- Added connector for 7V fan (actually where 5V is “gnd” and 12V is plus)
- Added leds for _RST, _KB_RST, _ODD_CIA, _EVEN_CIA and _ROMEN also to Serial TXD and RXD (from the 5V level)
- TOTALLY OPTIONAL!. Resistor at bottom 470Ohm so it is not that bright this is for all leds, change to higher or lower after taste (lowest 33Ohm).
- Moved Mouseconnector and shrunk PCB some so you can have a mouse PCB like Amiga 1200 Rev 2.
- Added mousePCB compatible with Amiga 1200 Rev 2 aswell that have a optional Joysticktester (not mousedirection)
- Added jumperheaders for selectable PAL/NTSC Default start (then do not populate that 0ohm resistor, now removed from locator and pick&place data)
- Moved VGA Connector so it aligns more to other Dsubs.
- Adopted components so you can do a full socket of board (remember that sockets is a source of problems)
- Added resistor to IDE Activity so now adapters that made IDE led always bright will be handled correct.
- Moved extra powerconnector slightly to not touch BVision when installed.
- Fixed Silkscreen so all used components now have value.
- Added pads close to floppyconnector for a 0Ohm resistor if you want to do the Escom floppypatch instead of a wire.
- Added pads close to ROM socket for optional DRA0 pullup that some machines had with a 470Ohm (I think) resistor from clockport to a via. now a SMD resistor can be used.
- At bottom of board close to optional 1K resistor for zenerdiode, added a pad for possability to disable the default “sync on green” if wanted. cut and solder
