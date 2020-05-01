25.Mai 2020









Nachbau der A1200-Hauptplatine: ReAmiga 1200 Revision 1.5

John 'Chucky' Hertell hat eine aktualisierte Version seines A1200-Klons ReAmiga 1200 freigegeben. Revision 1.5, die vom Autor als "die hoffentlich letzte Version" beschrieben wird, bietet u.a. die Möglichkeit einen S-Video- statt eines Composite-Video-Ausgangs einzusetzen. Außerdem ist jetzt ausreichend Platz um für alle Komponenten auf der Platine einen Sockel einzusetzen.



Die Änderungen im Detail: Fixed a signal shorted to VCC in Rev1.4 (C0D)

Added a 74LS08 so now H and V sync is always buffered (this NEEDS to be installed or you will not get V and H sync out onto the monitors)

this to allow longer monitorcables and also save Alice if something goes wrong when hotplugging monitorcable.

Colorsignals to RGB and VGA port is now always via the PNP transistor buffers, so RGB port will not be a darker color. It is not recomended to

attach 2 monitors at once.

Composite out is now optional Composite OR Svideo out. (you cannot move old RCA to new board due to this) SVideo needs to be installed aprox 1mm “over” the PCB.

Included a “Svideo” standoff for this. do that PCB as a 1mm pcb.

Added connector for 7V fan (actually where 5V is “gnd” and 12V is plus)

Added leds for _RST, _KB_RST, _ODD_CIA, _EVEN_CIA and _ROMEN also to Serial TXD and RXD (from the 5V level)

TOTALLY OPTIONAL!. Resistor at bottom 470Ohm so it is not that bright this is for all leds, change to higher or lower after taste (lowest 33Ohm).

Moved Mouseconnector and shrunk PCB some so you can have a mouse PCB like Amiga 1200 Rev 2.

Added mousePCB compatible with Amiga 1200 Rev 2 aswell that have a optional Joysticktester (not mousedirection)

Added jumperheaders for selectable PAL/NTSC Default start (then do not populate that 0ohm resistor, now removed from locator and pick&place data)

Moved VGA Connector so it aligns more to other Dsubs.

Adopted components so you can do a full socket of board (remember that sockets is a source of problems)

Added resistor to IDE Activity so now adapters that made IDE led always bright will be handled correct.

Moved extra powerconnector slightly to not touch BVision when installed.

Fixed Silkscreen so all used components now have value.

Added pads close to floppyconnector for a 0Ohm resistor if you want to do the Escom floppypatch instead of a wire.

Added pads close to ROM socket for optional DRA0 pullup that some machines had with a 470Ohm (I think) resistor from clockport to a via. now a SMD resistor can be used.

At bottom of board close to optional 1K resistor for zenerdiode, added a pad for possability to disable the default “sync on green” if wanted. cut and solder (cg)



