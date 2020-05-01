|26.Mai 2020
|AmigaOS 3/4: Web-Browser Netsurf 3.10
Der Web-Browser Netsurf - und damit auch Chris Youngs ReAction-basierte Amiga-Portierung (nicht zu verwechseln mit der SDL-Version) - steht jetzt in der Version 3.10 für AmigaOS 3 und AmigaOS 4 zur Verfügung.
AmigaOS-spezifische Änderungen:
Plattformübergreifende Änderungen:
- Added Page Info icon and window.
- Updated to improved core content scaling interface.
- Add support for scrolling core windows in response to core requests.
- Allow running JavaScript from ARexx.
- Removed login window because it's now handled by the core.
(cg)
- Improved handling of NetSurf generated queries and errors, including:
- Timeouts.
- Authentication requests.
- Certificate problems.
- Created consistent visual style for NetSurf Core generated content.
- HTML layout fix for {min|max}-width on replaced elements.
- Improved keyboard navigation.
- Improved local history with keyboard navigation and improved display.
- Fixed mouse interaction issue when entire document had visibility:hidden.
- Refactoring of the browser window handling.
- Refactoring of the HTML content handler.
- Refactoring of SSL certificate handling.
- Refactoring of HTML, text search and selection code.
- Many improvements to JavaScript robustness.
- Many new and improved Duktape JavaScript bindings.
- Improved core/front end interface for content scaling.
- Much improved content caching, both in memory and disc caching.
- Added a generic hashmap, used by the disc cache code.
- Fetcher improvements for robustness and performance.
- Updated JavaScript engine to Duktape 2.4.0.
- Improved handling of aborted fetches.
- Improved integration testing with framework built around monkey front end.
- Improvements to monkey front end to make testing more extensive and reliable.
- Minor HTML form improvements.
- Minor HTML handler optimisations.
- Fixes to HTML handler for robustness.
- Refactoring generation of about: pages.
- Fixed save complete not to save multiple copies of the same files.
- Change how animated GIFs are rate-limited to be in line with other browsers.
- Added a page info core window.
- Clamping screen DPI to a sensible range.
- Initial work towards supporting HTML5 canvas element.
- Various treeview fixes.
- Hubbub library 0.3.7 (HTML parser):
- Minor code quality improvements.
- Fixes for some HTML5 element handling.
- LibCSS library 0.9.1 (CSS parser and selection engine):
- Fixed a problem in the parsing of invalid media blocks.
- Minor code quality improvements.
- LibDOM library 0.4.1 (Document Object Model):
- Improved HTML TextArea element handling.
- Fix SubtreeModified event to be fired after updating attribute values.
- Support finalising the namespace strings.
- Basic support for keypress events.
- Improvements to event dispatch event lifetime handling.
- Support for InnerHTML.
- Added support for HTMLCanvasElement.
- Minor code quality improvements.
- Fixed HTMLElement property setters.
- Fixed HTMLTitleElement text getter/setter.
- LibNSBMP library 0.1.6 (BMP support):
- Minor code quality improvements.
- LibNSLog library 0.1.3 (Filterable logging):
- Added support for short log level names.
- LibWapcaplet library 0.4.3 (String internment):
- Free global context if no strings leak.
- Enabled build with toolchains that don't support statement expressions.
- Also included are many smaller bug fixes, improvements and documentation enhancements.
[Meldung: 26. Mai 2020, 01:21] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]