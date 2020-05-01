26.Mai 2020









AmigaOS 3/4: Web-Browser Netsurf 3.10

Der Web-Browser Netsurf - und damit auch Chris Youngs ReAction-basierte Amiga-Portierung (nicht zu verwechseln mit der SDL-Version) - steht jetzt in der Version 3.10 für AmigaOS 3 und AmigaOS 4 zur Verfügung.



AmigaOS-spezifische Änderungen: Added Page Info icon and window.

Updated to improved core content scaling interface.

Add support for scrolling core windows in response to core requests.

Allow running JavaScript from ARexx.

Removed login window because it's now handled by the core. Plattformübergreifende Änderungen: Improved handling of NetSurf generated queries and errors, including: Timeouts. Authentication requests. Certificate problems.

Created consistent visual style for NetSurf Core generated content.

HTML layout fix for {min|max}-width on replaced elements.

Improved keyboard navigation.

Improved local history with keyboard navigation and improved display.

Fixed mouse interaction issue when entire document had visibility:hidden.

Refactoring of the browser window handling.

Refactoring of the HTML content handler.

Refactoring of SSL certificate handling.

Refactoring of HTML, text search and selection code.

Many improvements to JavaScript robustness.

Many new and improved Duktape JavaScript bindings.

Improved core/front end interface for content scaling.

Much improved content caching, both in memory and disc caching.

Added a generic hashmap, used by the disc cache code.

Fetcher improvements for robustness and performance.

Updated JavaScript engine to Duktape 2.4.0.

Improved handling of aborted fetches.

Improved integration testing with framework built around monkey front end.

Improvements to monkey front end to make testing more extensive and reliable.

Minor HTML form improvements.

Minor HTML handler optimisations.

Fixes to HTML handler for robustness.

Refactoring generation of about: pages.

Fixed save complete not to save multiple copies of the same files.

Change how animated GIFs are rate-limited to be in line with other browsers.

Added a page info core window.

Clamping screen DPI to a sensible range.

Initial work towards supporting HTML5 canvas element.

Various treeview fixes.

Hubbub library 0.3.7 (HTML parser): Minor code quality improvements. Fixes for some HTML5 element handling.

LibCSS library 0.9.1 (CSS parser and selection engine): Fixed a problem in the parsing of invalid media blocks. Minor code quality improvements.

LibDOM library 0.4.1 (Document Object Model): Improved HTML TextArea element handling. Fix SubtreeModified event to be fired after updating attribute values. Support finalising the namespace strings. Basic support for keypress events. Improvements to event dispatch event lifetime handling. Support for InnerHTML. Added support for HTMLCanvasElement. Minor code quality improvements. Fixed HTMLElement property setters. Fixed HTMLTitleElement text getter/setter.

LibNSBMP library 0.1.6 (BMP support): Minor code quality improvements.

LibNSLog library 0.1.3 (Filterable logging): Added support for short log level names.

LibWapcaplet library 0.4.3 (String internment): Free global context if no strings leak. Enabled build with toolchains that don't support statement expressions.

Also included are many smaller bug fixes, improvements and documentation enhancements. (cg)



[Meldung: 26. Mai 2020, 01:21] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

