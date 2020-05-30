amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
31.Mai 2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 30.05.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.05.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ACE_1.21.lha               The acidulous CPC/CPC+ emulator by OffseT of Fut...
AmiArcadia_26.44.lha       A Signetics-based machines emulator.
EvenMore_0.94.lha          A freeware Textviewer Chris Perver.
Hi-Low-Equal Poker Car...  Hi-Low-Equal Poker Card
iConecta_3.26.lha          A little and easy program to test your Internet ...
Iris_beta0.89.lha          New email client supports IMAP, SSL, email autoc...
Kaaris_vs_Booba_1.2.lha    Kaaris vs Booba port by Ace of Pur3lam3rs with h...
MCAmiga_0.5.lha            MyCommander for Amiga
Morpheus_1.76.lha          Word processor with Unicode support
RocksNDiamonds_4.1.4.1...  Arcade style game in the tradition of Boulder Da...
SuperMethaneBros_SDL2.lha  Super Methane Bros - MorphOS version by BeWorld ...
WitchCleaner_1.10.lha      A little and easy program to clean the .recycled...
ZGloom_0.3.0.lha           ZGloom, A re-implementation of [Amiga FPS Gloom]...
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Mai 2020, 06:25]
