14.Jun.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
chimaera.lha             gam/adv 128kb 4.0 rethinking the Colossal Cave adv...
rftg.zip                 gam/pla 119Mb 4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
amilines_rus.lha         gam/puz 23kb  4.0 Russian catalog file for AmiLine...
gemrb.lha                gam/str 6Mb   4.0 Portable Bioware's Infinity...
homeworld.lha            gam/str 18Mb  4.0 Real-time strategy video game
netpanzer_afxgroup.lha   gam/str 18Mb  4.0 Multiplayer online RTS game with...
wesnoth_afxgroup.lha     gam/str 297Mb 4.0 Battle for Wesnoth (afxgroup ver...
iodbc.lha                off/dat 2Mb   4.0 Indipendent Open Database
iodbc_sdk.lha            off/dat 662kb 4.0 Indipendent Open Database SDK
luettjebookholler.lha    off/mis 2Mb   4.1 Little Personal Finance program
deark.lha                uti/arc 3Mb   4.0 Extracting data from various fil...
omanko.lha               uti/fil 2Mb   4.0 Get MD5 and CRC32 checksums
bbquote.lha              uti/tex 57kb  4.0 Wrap clipboard text in BB quote ...
gnash.lha                vid/med 8Mb   4.0 The GNU Flash player
gnash-src.lha            vid/med 8Mb   4.0 The GNU Flash player
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2020, 06:53]
