|14.Jun.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.06.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
chimaera.lha gam/adv 128kb 4.0 rethinking the Colossal Cave adv...
rftg.zip gam/pla 119Mb 4.1 Run, Shoot & Jump
amilines_rus.lha gam/puz 23kb 4.0 Russian catalog file for AmiLine...
gemrb.lha gam/str 6Mb 4.0 Portable Bioware's Infinity...
homeworld.lha gam/str 18Mb 4.0 Real-time strategy video game
netpanzer_afxgroup.lha gam/str 18Mb 4.0 Multiplayer online RTS game with...
wesnoth_afxgroup.lha gam/str 297Mb 4.0 Battle for Wesnoth (afxgroup ver...
iodbc.lha off/dat 2Mb 4.0 Indipendent Open Database
iodbc_sdk.lha off/dat 662kb 4.0 Indipendent Open Database SDK
luettjebookholler.lha off/mis 2Mb 4.1 Little Personal Finance program
deark.lha uti/arc 3Mb 4.0 Extracting data from various fil...
omanko.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.0 Get MD5 and CRC32 checksums
bbquote.lha uti/tex 57kb 4.0 Wrap clipboard text in BB quote ...
gnash.lha vid/med 8Mb 4.0 The GNU Flash player
gnash-src.lha vid/med 8Mb 4.0 The GNU Flash player
(snx)
