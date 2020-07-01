Emulator: WinUAE 4.4.0

Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 4.4.0 veröffentlicht, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:



Neue Eigenschaften und Verbesserungen: 68000 address and bus error (bus errors are not used in Amiga) stack frames are now 100% accurate, including all undefined behavior like partially updated flags or registers. Last missing part that wasn’t fully accurate previously.

68010 emulation is now cycle-accurate. Including loop mode.

68030 MMU emulation simplified and optimized.

CPU tester detected rare CPU/FPU bugs fixed.

Multiple CPU tester detected undocumented CPU and FPU (all models) behavior emulated, mainly edge cases that almost never happen normally. More information in detailed changelogs.

Debugger assembler and disassembler updates and fixes.

1x-8x CPU multipliers are now also supported in prefetch (more compatible) CPU mode.

Implemented Paula serial port emulation receive break condition detection support.

“diskchange rdh0:” can be now used to eject drag&drop mounted directory/file/archive harddrive.

On screen led floppy leds have brighter border if inserted disk is write protected.

If 2 light pens/guns enabled and if gun 2 moves, enable only gun 2 crosshair. Previously gun 1 move enabled both crosshairs.

“Default” filter mode now enables aspect ratio correction and scales to window/screen size only when display size is too large or too small.

Ignore ncap/winpcap dll version because recent ncap versions have smaller version number than old winpcap versions.

GUI Reset button now copies current full GUI config to active config, including options that normally can’t be changed on the fly.

FPU default is back to 64-bit. Very few programs require 80-bit accuracy, it wasn’t worth the speed loss.

Black borders are not anymore enabled in autoscale center mode.

Few custom chipset and CIA emulation updates.

Added easy to use and transparent printf()-like debug logging method for developers. Beseitigte Fehler: If disk read DMA was started without any selected drive(s), it was always emulated in turbo mode.

Screen capture to clipboard created blank image if 256 color or less RTG mode and capture before filtering was set.

When ejecting directory filesystem that points to plain file or archive, not all host file handles were closed properly.

Switching GUI panels left stale entry in internal array, possibly causing random crash after switching panels many times.

Config file (*.uae) icon is now correct again. In Version 4.3.0 eingeführte Fehler, die beseitigt wurden: Some RTG to RTG mode resolution switches didn’t resize windowed mode correctly.



CD32 pad red button didn’t always work as a normal fire button, depending on how it was configured.



CD32 ROM delay loop patch was skipped. Broke CD32 CD if CPU speed was too fast. Neu emulierte Hardware: Hardital Dotto (clone of ICD AdIDE) (cg)



