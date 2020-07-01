|06.Jul.2020
|Emulator: WinUAE 4.4.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 4.4.0 veröffentlicht, die im Vergleich zur Vorversion wieder zahlreiche Neuerungen mitbringt:
Neue Eigenschaften und Verbesserungen:
Beseitigte Fehler:
- 68000 address and bus error (bus errors are not used in Amiga) stack frames are now 100% accurate, including all undefined behavior like partially updated flags or registers. Last missing part that wasn’t fully accurate previously.
- 68010 emulation is now cycle-accurate. Including loop mode.
- 68030 MMU emulation simplified and optimized.
- CPU tester detected rare CPU/FPU bugs fixed.
- Multiple CPU tester detected undocumented CPU and FPU (all models) behavior emulated, mainly edge cases that almost never happen normally. More information in detailed changelogs.
- Debugger assembler and disassembler updates and fixes.
- 1x-8x CPU multipliers are now also supported in prefetch (more compatible) CPU mode.
- Implemented Paula serial port emulation receive break condition detection support.
- “diskchange rdh0:” can be now used to eject drag&drop mounted directory/file/archive harddrive.
- On screen led floppy leds have brighter border if inserted disk is write protected.
- If 2 light pens/guns enabled and if gun 2 moves, enable only gun 2 crosshair. Previously gun 1 move enabled both crosshairs.
- “Default” filter mode now enables aspect ratio correction and scales to window/screen size only when display size is too large or too small.
- Ignore ncap/winpcap dll version because recent ncap versions have smaller version number than old winpcap versions.
- GUI Reset button now copies current full GUI config to active config, including options that normally can’t be changed on the fly.
- FPU default is back to 64-bit. Very few programs require 80-bit accuracy, it wasn’t worth the speed loss.
- Black borders are not anymore enabled in autoscale center mode.
- Few custom chipset and CIA emulation updates.
- Added easy to use and transparent printf()-like debug logging method for developers.
In Version 4.3.0 eingeführte Fehler, die beseitigt wurden:
- If disk read DMA was started without any selected drive(s), it was always emulated in turbo mode.
- Screen capture to clipboard created blank image if 256 color or less RTG mode and capture before filtering was set.
- When ejecting directory filesystem that points to plain file or archive, not all host file handles were closed properly.
- Switching GUI panels left stale entry in internal array, possibly causing random crash after switching panels many times.
- Config file (*.uae) icon is now correct again.
Neu emulierte Hardware:
- Some RTG to RTG mode resolution switches didn’t resize windowed mode correctly.
- CD32 pad red button didn’t always work as a normal fire button, depending on how it was configured.
- CD32 ROM delay loop patch was skipped. Broke CD32 CD if CPU speed was too fast.
(cg)
- Hardital Dotto (clone of ICD AdIDE)
