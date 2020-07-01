|11.Jul.2020
|Entwicklerwerkzeug: vlink 0.16e
Frank Wille hat ein Update für seinen portablen Linker vlink veröffentlicht, das folgende Änderungen mitbringt:
- Changing the address within an output section in a linker script didn't work correctly when the destination memory region (load-address) differs from the relocation memory region (execution-address).
- Data commands in linker scripts didn't work when there was nothing else in the output section.
- Fixed a segfault when a linker script moves the address counter backwards inside an output section.
- Fixed uninitialized pointer when loading input files via a linker-script INPUT command.
- New linker-script command: RESERVE(n) to reserve n bytes of memory and fill it with the current FILL value.
- FILL-pattern should always be written in big-endian.
- Replaced FILL command by FILL8 and FILL16.
- New option -mall to merge everything into a single output section.
- Weak symbols must only be resolved in executables.
- (rawbin) Motorola S-Records: Fixed start address in S8 and S9 trailer.
- (vobj) Fixed reference to a defined weak symbol in an object.
- (elf) Fixed reference to a defined weak symbol in an object.
