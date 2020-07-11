amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

12.Jul.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
InvidiousPlayer_1_1.lha    A little script to play videos from https://www....
MCC_BetterString_11.34...  BetterString custom class for MUI by BetterStrin...
MCC_NList_0.126.lha        NList custom classes for MUI by NList Open Sourc...
MCC_TextEditor_15.54.lha   TextEditor custom class for MUI by TextEditor.mc...
MCC_TheBar_26.20.lha       Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class by Alfo...
OpenSupaplex.lha           OpenSupaplex - reimplementation of Supaplex (Clo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2020, 05:26] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.