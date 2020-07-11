|12.Jul.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 11.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
InvidiousPlayer_1_1.lha A little script to play videos from https://www....
MCC_BetterString_11.34... BetterString custom class for MUI by BetterStrin...
MCC_NList_0.126.lha NList custom classes for MUI by NList Open Sourc...
MCC_TextEditor_15.54.lha TextEditor custom class for MUI by TextEditor.mc...
MCC_TheBar_26.20.lha Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class by Alfo...
OpenSupaplex.lha OpenSupaplex - reimplementation of Supaplex (Clo...
(snx)
