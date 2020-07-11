|12.Jul.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 11.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix530.lha comm/amiex 998K 68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 8K 2020 Carset for F1GP
AmiQuake_AGA.lha game/shoot 231K 68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake_RTG.lha game/shoot 231K 68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.0M 68k Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II...
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.0M 68k Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II...
YvesGrolet-sources.zip game/shoot 20M sourcecode for Psygnosis' Ago...
VideoEasel.lha gfx/misc 1.8M 68k THE flexible Cellular Automaton
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 2.0M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
GrabPrefsPointer13.lha util/cli 17K 68k Extracts WB1.3 Pointer images...
MMULib.lha util/libs 723K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 768K 68k the final CON: solution. ^Z, ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 113K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 145K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
