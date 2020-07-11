amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Jul.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 11.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix530.lha              comm/amiex 998K  68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  8K        2020 Carset for F1GP
AmiQuake_AGA.lha         game/shoot 231K  68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake_RTG.lha         game/shoot 231K  68k Amiga port of WinQuake v1.09
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha        game/shoot 1.0M  68k Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II...
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha        game/shoot 1.0M  68k Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II...
YvesGrolet-sources.zip   game/shoot 20M       sourcecode for Psygnosis' Ago...
VideoEasel.lha           gfx/misc   1.8M  68k THE flexible Cellular Automaton
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   2.0M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
GrabPrefsPointer13.lha   util/cli   17K   68k Extracts WB1.3 Pointer images...
MMULib.lha               util/libs  723K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 768K  68k the final CON: solution. ^Z, ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   113K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   145K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2020, 05:26]
