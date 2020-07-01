17.Jul.2020









Media-Player: EaglePlayer 2.06

EaglePlayer ist einer der ältesten Mediaplayer für den Amiga, er spielt eine Vielzahl von Audio-Formaten (MP3, AIFF, MOD...) ab. Das Programm erhält immer noch alle paar Jahre ein größeres Update, Version 2.06 bringt diverse kleinere Verbesserungen und eine neue "Skin" für die Benutzeroberfläche des Programms mit, außerdem wurden diverse Fehler beseitigt: some more 68000 related fixes (some plugins are still 68020+)

14 Bit Amplifier: significant audio quality improvements automatic limitation to 28 kHz sampling rate on OCS and when non doublescan display modes are detected

way better defaults for the 14 bit table for uncalibrated systems

(previous default was closer to 13.5 Bit - like AHI) fixed 14 bit table for calibrated setups: the C. Buchner

quantization approach was wrong, resulting in unnecessary artifacts fixed transition delay from one song to another

added optional noise shaping for 16-14 bit conversion (060 or faster)

adjusted default volume for filtered mixing modes

support for stereo 14 bit calibration

Amiga1200 autodetection with appropriate adjustment for the "highboost" equalization filter (A600 and A1200 have a different audio filter compared to the other Amiga models) FFT Analyzer whole new set of new display modes in High and True color P96 RTG (using AMMX acceleration, if detected/available ) internal sine/cosine table instead of math libs due to broken mathtrans/mathffp libraries MPEG Audio (i.e. .mp2/.mp3) automatically select freqdiv=2 in 8 Bit output mode (i.e. when neither of 14 Bit/Pamela/AHI/Toccata Amplifier are active) preliminary UTF-16 support for Moduleinfo and ID3TagV2 Moduleinfo update to latest version Playerloader 68000 fixes and sanity checks for some tests to avoid enforcer hits (e.g. tronic) renamed some eagleplayers for more resilience against broken unarchiver tools (replacing spaces with underscores in filenames) better check for MP3 files with certain ID3v2 header versions AIFF file detection improvements (AIFC) Patternscroll P96 RTG support: colorful and faster scrolling, color bars in 16/24 bit Protracker fixes for some tightly looping modules in cases where "song end" detection is disabled (thanks to Gerben van K. for the report) fix for some broken Protracker modules which work with VBlank timing only AIFF ADPCM support added (standard IMA4, Tavenard's ADP4) Manager fixed some Enforcer hits Pamela Amplifier 16 Bit audio output plugin for Vampire V4 QuillUI truecolor user interface for big screens (>800x600) as homage to a certain movie series TFMX_Pro player by Don Adan included (cg)



[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2020, 15:47] [Kommentare: 1 - 17. Jul. 2020, 19:00]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

