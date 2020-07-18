|19.Jul.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 18.07.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.07.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
AmiBlitz3_3.7.4.zip Amiblitz is the furtherdevelop of BlitzBasic 2 f...
AtomicBomberman_2.10.lha A fan rewrite of the Win95 game *** Atomic Bombe...
FPC_3.2.0a.lha Free Pascal Compiler
GNU_Robbo_0.66.lha GNU_Robbo_0.66.lha
InstallerLG_0.1.0a49.lha Commodore Installer replacement.
PacMan_0.9.4.lha Pacman, clone of the original pacman. Port by Be...
Ri-li_2.0.lha A snake game
SacrificioPagano_1.65.lha A special app to people that bealive in the magi...
StarFighter_2.3.lha Starfighter is a space shoot 'em up game origina...
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Jul. 2020, 06:26] [Kommentare: 0]
