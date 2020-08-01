|02.Aug.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 01.08.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.08.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Crono_AROS.lha biz/misc 6.8M x86 Generator of printable calendars
Crono_MorphOS.lha biz/misc 6.7M MOS Generator of printable calendars
Crono_OS4.lha biz/misc 7.4M OS4 Generator of printable calendars
NoIDE13.lha disk/misc 16K 68k Disable IDE interface on OS3....
FrenchCanadianKeymap.lha driver/inp 2K Keymap for French Canadian ke...
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 7K 2020 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha game/edit 2.8M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.2M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.3M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
EXULT_RTG.lha game/role 49M 68k Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha game/strat 3.4M 68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 41K 68k Create your own backdrop patt...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.7M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.8M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 1.5M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox
Rambo4Theme.lha mods/misc 34K 4ch Rambo 4 Theme by HKvalhe
MusicDesignStudio_1.0... mus/edit 37M MOS Music designer / composer
AmigaAMP3.lha mus/play 1.8M OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha mus/play 347K 68k MPEG audio player with GUI
RNOPublisher.lha text/dtp 7.8M MOS PDF creator
RNOPublisher_68k-RTG.lha text/dtp 7.2M 68k PDF creator
RNOPublisher_AROS.lha text/dtp 4.3M x86 PDF creator
RNOPublisher_OS4.lha text/dtp 8.3M OS4 PDF creator
RNOPublisher_WOS-RTG.lha text/dtp 7.5M WOS PDF creator
aiostreams.lha util/batch 263K MOS Stream video from major onlin...
CopyMemAIO.lha util/boot 2K 68k CopyMem which autoselects bes...
ltx-cb10.lha util/boot 4K 68k CBoot v1.0 - Ultimate boot se...
NoMoreDiv0.lha util/boot 2K 68k No more Division by Zero
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 592K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 700K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 751K OS4 Multipurpose utility
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 1.5M Commodore Installer replacement
