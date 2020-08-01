amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
02.Aug.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 01.08.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.08.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Crono_AROS.lha           biz/misc   6.8M  x86 Generator of printable calendars
Crono_MorphOS.lha        biz/misc   6.7M  MOS Generator of printable calendars
Crono_OS4.lha            biz/misc   7.4M  OS4 Generator of printable calendars
NoIDE13.lha              disk/misc  16K   68k Disable IDE interface on OS3....
FrenchCanadianKeymap.lha driver/inp 2K        Keymap for French Canadian ke...
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  7K        2020 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.8M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.2M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.3M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
EXULT_RTG.lha            game/role  49M   68k Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha         game/strat 3.4M  68k Amiga port of Syndicate (Free...
BackdPattGener.lha       gfx/edit   41K   68k Create your own backdrop patt...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.7M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.8M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   1.5M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox
Rambo4Theme.lha          mods/misc  34K       4ch Rambo 4 Theme by HKvalhe
MusicDesignStudio_1.0... mus/edit   37M   MOS Music designer / composer
AmigaAMP3.lha            mus/play   1.8M  OS4 Multi format audio player wit...
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha        mus/play   347K  68k MPEG audio player with GUI
RNOPublisher.lha         text/dtp   7.8M  MOS PDF creator
RNOPublisher_68k-RTG.lha text/dtp   7.2M  68k PDF creator
RNOPublisher_AROS.lha    text/dtp   4.3M  x86 PDF creator
RNOPublisher_OS4.lha     text/dtp   8.3M  OS4 PDF creator
RNOPublisher_WOS-RTG.lha text/dtp   7.5M  WOS PDF creator
aiostreams.lha           util/batch 263K  MOS Stream video from major onlin...
CopyMemAIO.lha           util/boot  2K    68k CopyMem which autoselects bes...
ltx-cb10.lha             util/boot  4K    68k CBoot v1.0 - Ultimate boot se...
NoMoreDiv0.lha           util/boot  2K    68k No more Division by Zero
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  592K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  700K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  751K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   1.5M      Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Aug. 2020, 08:32] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.