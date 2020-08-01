Amiga-Emulator für Mac OS: vAmiga 0.9.10

Dirk Hoffmanns "vAmiga" ist ein neuer, "benutzerfreundlicher" (Zitat von der offiziellen Webseite) Amiga-Emulator für MacOS-Rechner, der einen A500, A1000 oder A2000 emuliert. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: Added support for .zip and .gz files.

The VERTB interrupt fired one cycle too late (Pygmy Projects - Extension demo)

ECS Agnus failed if bitplane DMA was enabled in the middle of a raster line (Ghosttown - SushiBoyz).

Denise is emulated correctly now if both the HAM bit and the DPF bit are set.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused disk DMA to be switched on too early.

Fixed a bug in the TOD clock initialization code (Blast From The Past).

Registers JOY0DAT and JOY1DAT returned wrong values if no mouse was connected.

The CHK instruction didn’t work correctly with negative bounds.

Fixed the operand write order of the CLR instruction.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the Copper to write into BPLxDAT.

Added support for the Ricoh real-time clock.

Added support for the ADZ and DMS file formats.

vAmiga can load some encrypted Cloanto Roms now (a rom.key file is required).

Fixed a bug which made it impossible to load snapshots if no default Rom was specified.

Fixed a timing issue affecting shift instructions in byte addressing mode.

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed bitplane DMA to happen even if DDFSTRT was never hit.

Writes to pointer registers may be dropped if DMA is in progress (Plasma Force - New stuff). (cg)



