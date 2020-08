Disk-Images auf der Workbench einbinden: GoADF! 3.0

Das Shareware-Programm (7 Euro) "GoADF!" bindet Disk-Images u.a. als virtuelle Diskettenlaufwerke ein. Neuerungen in Version 3.0: from now GoADF can be localized with the locale.library, included catalogs: italian (by Samir Hawamdeh) spanish (by Ignacio Gully) french (by Mickael 'BatteMan' Pernot) greek (by Nikos Pagonis) russian (by Mikhail Malyshev) finnish (by Joona Palaste) german (by Frank Brandis) czech (by Predseda) norwegian (by Kolbjorn Barmen) danish (by Michael Englyst) dutch (by Folkert de Gans) polish (AmigaPL by Krzysztof Donat) polish (ISO-8859-2, conversion from AmigaPL by Mandi)

new original device goadf.device included: full support for 68000 HD ADFs now can be mounted

4 virtual drives can be additional enabled

appwindow enabled (disk images can be dragged into GoADF window)

GoADF! can be minimalized

new module to create new (empty) disk images

requesters with asl.library (no reqtools needed)

support for RAD disk (images can be written to RAD: )

new configuration options, like 'Do not show splash at startup' and others

GUI and procedures fixes for NG systems

new icons

several bug-fixes (cg)



