|Aminet-Uploads bis 15.08.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.08.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
NetFS-revised.lha comm/net 493K MOS Remote filesys and AREXX betw...
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha dev/debug 5K 68k Division by Zero Debugger
Python_One_Liner.zip dev/src 821K Python-1.4 One Liner Demo for...
filex-2.6-morphos.lha disk/moni 598K binary file editor (8 catalogs)
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 7K 2020 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha game/edit 2.9M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.2M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.4M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
FenetreSurMaCour.lha game/text 512K 68k A tiny interactive fiction in...
wbpong.lha game/wb 7K 68k A simple pong game running in...
img2oric.lha gfx/conv 42K MOS Convert an image to Oric Atmo...
ivdemo.lha gfx/misc 749K 68k Demo of ImageVision multimedi...
emplant_guides.lha misc/emu 203K hardware and software docs fo...
emplant_machist.lha misc/emu 55K Version history of Emplant Ma...
emplant_macsw.lha misc/emu 666K 68k Macintosh emulator for Emplan...
emplant_prosw.lha misc/emu 645K 68k Advanced Macintosh emulator f...
emplant1200_updater.lha misc/emu 93K 68k Update for Emplant 1200 Mac e...
MultiMeedio.lha mus/play 32K Script to control many media ...
NoMoreDiv0.lha util/boot 2K 68k No more Division by Zero
UAETools.lha util/cli 2K 68k UAEVersion, UAEUptime, UAEWait
UAETools15.lha util/cli 3K 68k UAEVersion, UAEUptime (FIXED!...
CTLG2CT.lha util/conv 14K 68k Decompiles catalogs back into...
DOpus5Catalogs.lha util/dopus 170K Some catalogs for Directory O...
XADopus_src.lha util/dopus 179K browse XAD archives with DOpu...
ViNCEd_Boot_Shin.lha util/shell 10K 68k Use ViNCEd as boot console
newmeter.lha util/wb 16K 68k Shows free RAM and storage as...
OpenParent.lha util/wb 2K 68k Open Parent Drawer
