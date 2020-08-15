amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
16.Aug.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 15.08.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.08.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
NetFS-revised.lha        comm/net   493K  MOS Remote filesys and AREXX betw...
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha     dev/debug  5K    68k Division by Zero Debugger
Python_One_Liner.zip     dev/src    821K      Python-1.4 One Liner Demo for...
filex-2.6-morphos.lha    disk/moni  598K      binary file editor (8 catalogs)
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  7K        2020 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha                  game/edit  2.9M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.2M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.4M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
FenetreSurMaCour.lha     game/text  512K  68k A tiny interactive fiction in...
wbpong.lha               game/wb    7K    68k A simple pong game running in...
img2oric.lha             gfx/conv   42K   MOS Convert an image to Oric Atmo...
ivdemo.lha               gfx/misc   749K  68k Demo of ImageVision multimedi...
emplant_guides.lha       misc/emu   203K      hardware and software docs fo...
emplant_machist.lha      misc/emu   55K       Version history of Emplant Ma...
emplant_macsw.lha        misc/emu   666K  68k Macintosh emulator for Emplan...
emplant_prosw.lha        misc/emu   645K  68k Advanced Macintosh emulator f...
emplant1200_updater.lha  misc/emu   93K   68k Update for Emplant 1200 Mac e...
MultiMeedio.lha          mus/play   32K       Script to control many media ...
NoMoreDiv0.lha           util/boot  2K    68k No more Division by Zero
UAETools.lha             util/cli   2K    68k UAEVersion, UAEUptime, UAEWait
UAETools15.lha           util/cli   3K    68k UAEVersion, UAEUptime (FIXED!...
CTLG2CT.lha              util/conv  14K   68k Decompiles catalogs back into...
DOpus5Catalogs.lha       util/dopus 170K      Some catalogs for Directory O...
XADopus_src.lha          util/dopus 179K      browse XAD archives with DOpu...
ViNCEd_Boot_Shin.lha     util/shell 10K   68k Use ViNCEd as boot console
newmeter.lha             util/wb    16K   68k Shows free RAM and storage as...
OpenParent.lha           util/wb    2K    68k Open Parent Drawer
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Aug. 2020, 07:26] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.