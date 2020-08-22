|23.Aug.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 22.08.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 22.08.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
mce.lha gam/uti 3Mb 4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
claws-mail.lha net/ema 56Mb 4.1 An email client for AmiCygnix
claws-mail-src.lha net/ema 4Mb 4.1 Sources of Claws-Mail and relate...
gnumeric.lha off/spr 53Mb 4.1 A spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
gnumeric-src.lha off/spr 4Mb 4.1 Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 ...
abiword.lha off/wor 54Mb 4.1 AbiWord 2.8.6 r4 for AmiCygnix
abiword-src.lha off/wor 7Mb 4.1 Sources of the AbiWord 2.8.6 r4 ...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 754kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 23. Aug. 2020, 07:23] [Kommentare: 0]
