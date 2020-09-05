amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

06.Sep.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.09.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha          dev/lan 2Mb   4.0 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
zgloom.lha               gam/fps 3Mb   4.1 A re-implementation of Amiga FPS...
grackle.lha              gam/mis 185kb 4.0 Dumper/player for adventures wri...
ungac.lha                gam/mis 156kb 4.0 Disassembler adventures written ...
sylpheed.lha             net/ema 19Mb  4.1 E-mail client for AmiCygnix with...
sylpheed-src.lha         net/ema 1Mb   4.1 Sources of Sylpheed 3.0.3 for Am...
gnumeric.lha             off/spr 53Mb  4.1 A spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
gnumeric-src.lha         off/spr 4Mb   4.1 Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2020, 07:18] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.