|06.Sep.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.09.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha dev/lan 2Mb 4.0 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
zgloom.lha gam/fps 3Mb 4.1 A re-implementation of Amiga FPS...
grackle.lha gam/mis 185kb 4.0 Dumper/player for adventures wri...
ungac.lha gam/mis 156kb 4.0 Disassembler adventures written ...
sylpheed.lha net/ema 19Mb 4.1 E-mail client for AmiCygnix with...
sylpheed-src.lha net/ema 1Mb 4.1 Sources of Sylpheed 3.0.3 for Am...
gnumeric.lha off/spr 53Mb 4.1 A spreadsheet for AmiCygnix
gnumeric-src.lha off/spr 4Mb 4.1 Sources of the Gnumeric 1.10.17 ...
(snx)
