|20.Sep.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.09.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.2... A program that allows to play games created with...
Glulxe_0.5.4.lha A Glulx text adventure interpreter
Libfribidi_1.0.10.lha Libfribidi_1.0.10.lha
Umoria_5.7.13.lha Robert A. Koeneke's classic roguelike
Vim_8.2.1583.lha A highly configurable text editor built to make ...
(snx)
[Meldung: 20. Sep. 2020, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
