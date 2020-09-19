amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

20.Sep.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 19.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.09.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
EasyRPG_Player_0.6.2.2...  A program that allows to play games created with...
Glulxe_0.5.4.lha           A Glulx text adventure interpreter
Libfribidi_1.0.10.lha      Libfribidi_1.0.10.lha
Umoria_5.7.13.lha          Robert A. Koeneke's classic roguelike
Vim_8.2.1583.lha           A highly configurable text editor built to make ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Sep. 2020, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.