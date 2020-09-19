|20.Sep.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 19.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.09.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RADManager_de.lha disk/misc 1K German catalog for RADManager
DodgyRocks.lha game/actio 236K 68k Dodgy Rocks
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 8K 2020 Carset for F1GP
AmiSpear_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
ODAMEX_RTG.lha game/shoot 19M 68k Amiga port of ODAMEX
ZDOOM_AGA.lha game/shoot 2.9M 68k Amiga port of ZDOOM
ZDOOM_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.9M 68k Amiga port of ZDOOM
Glulxe.lha game/text 500K MOS A Glulx text adventure interp...
Glulxe050.lha game/text 349K 68k Glulxe, a Glulx text adventur...
multimediatags.lha misc/emu 8K MOS Dump meta data from sound file
pcx_vgadir.lha misc/emu 22K 68k VGA Direct video driver for P...
ptplayer.lha mus/play 27K 68k ProTracker player w/ support ...
ASE2019_1.1.lha text/edit 62K 68k Text editor
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 13M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
PassPocket.lha util/misc 494K OS4 Password manager utility
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 595K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 703K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 757K OS4 Multipurpose utility
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 120K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 154K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
