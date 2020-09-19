amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
20.Sep.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 19.09.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 19.09.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
RADManager_de.lha        disk/misc  1K        German catalog for RADManager
DodgyRocks.lha           game/actio 236K  68k Dodgy Rocks
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  8K        2020 Carset for F1GP
AmiSpear_RTG.lha         game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_RTG.lha          game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
ODAMEX_RTG.lha           game/shoot 19M   68k Amiga port of ODAMEX
ZDOOM_AGA.lha            game/shoot 2.9M  68k Amiga port of ZDOOM
ZDOOM_RTG.lha            game/shoot 2.9M  68k Amiga port of ZDOOM
Glulxe.lha               game/text  500K  MOS A Glulx text adventure interp...
Glulxe050.lha            game/text  349K  68k Glulxe, a Glulx text adventur...
multimediatags.lha       misc/emu   8K    MOS Dump meta data from sound file
pcx_vgadir.lha           misc/emu   22K   68k VGA Direct video driver for P...
ptplayer.lha             mus/play   27K   68k ProTracker player w/ support ...
ASE2019_1.1.lha          text/edit  62K   68k Text editor
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  12M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  13M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  13M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
PassPocket.lha           util/misc  494K  OS4 Password manager utility
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  595K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  703K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  757K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   120K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   154K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 20. Sep. 2020, 07:39]
