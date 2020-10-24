|ENGLISH VERSION
|
|Links
||
|Forum
||
|Kommentare
||
|News melden
|Chat
||
|Umfragen
||
|Newsticker
||
|Archiv
|[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]
|25.Okt.2020
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.10.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.14.iso Chrysalis This pack allows you to... Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials A tutorial about printi... Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials A tutorial about printi... Iris_beta_0.94.lha Email New email client suppor... CycleCounter_1.1.lha Emulation/ACEpansion Plugin for ACE CPC Emul... Albireo_1.2.lha Emulation/ACEpansion Plugin for ACE CPC Emul... AmiArcadia_26.81.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi... ACE_1.22.lha Emulation The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ... TecnoBallZ_0.92.lha Games/BrickBreaker A Brick Breaker with 50... GemRB_0.8.5b1.lha Games/Role Portable Bioware's Infi... Fortis_1.3.lha Games/Shoot 2D A classic shooter in ne... Wayfarer_1.4.lha Network/Web Wayfarer is the latest ... WitchCleaner_1.31.lha Network/Web A little and easy progr... iConecta_4.0.lha Network/Wifi A little and easy progr...(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2020, 07:30] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]
|
Impressum |
Datenschutzerklärung |
Netiquette |
Werbung |
Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.