25.Okt.2020



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 24.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.10.2020 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Chrysalis_3.14.iso        Chrysalis                 This pack allows you to...
Drucken_mit_MorphOS_1.... Documentation/Tutorials   A tutorial about printi...
Printing_with_MorphOS_... Documentation/Tutorials   A tutorial about printi...
Iris_beta_0.94.lha        Email                     New email client suppor...
CycleCounter_1.1.lha      Emulation/ACEpansion      Plugin for ACE CPC Emul...
Albireo_1.2.lha           Emulation/ACEpansion      Plugin for ACE CPC Emul...
AmiArcadia_26.81.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
ACE_1.22.lha              Emulation                 The acidulous CPC/CPC+ ...
TecnoBallZ_0.92.lha       Games/BrickBreaker        A Brick Breaker with 50...
GemRB_0.8.5b1.lha         Games/Role                Portable Bioware's Infi...
Fortis_1.3.lha            Games/Shoot 2D            A classic shooter in ne...
Wayfarer_1.4.lha          Network/Web               Wayfarer is the latest ...
WitchCleaner_1.31.lha     Network/Web               A little and easy progr...
iConecta_4.0.lha          Network/Wifi              A little and easy progr...
[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2020, 07:30]
