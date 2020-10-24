amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 24.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.10.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
guardamy_sources.lha     comm/www   121K      Watch web pages for changes + pl
PDCurses_OS4.lha         dev/lib    1.8M  OS4 NCurses clone that outputs th...
mhimpegit.lha            driver/aud 3K    68k MHI driver for Prelude/MPEGit...
PreludeAHI.lha           driver/aud 12K   68k AHI driver for Prelude soundcard
PreludeLib.lha           driver/aud 16K   68k Driver library for Prelude so...
MrPoker.lha              game/board 402K  68k The Poker game by AxelSoftware
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  9K        2020 Carset for F1GP
uqm.lha                  game/misc  1.9M  OS4 Port of Ur-Quan Masters
uqm-src.lha              game/misc  1.8M      Source for Ur-Quan Masters port
GemRB-Morphos.lha        game/role  3.1M  MOS Portable Bioware's Infinity E...
Fortis.lha               game/shoot 19M   MOS classic shooter in 3D environ...
GEMATRIA.lha             game/text  15K   68k Turn words into Lottery numbe...
zapperng.i386-aros.lha   game/text  59K   x86 Change the behaviour of the z...
AMIread_No1.zip          mags/misc  124M  MOS Polish magazine
ACE-MorphOS.lha          misc/emu   1.9M  MOS Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha   misc/emu   36K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.3M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.6M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.7M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
CycleCounter.ACEpansi... misc/emu   10K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
annotate_pascal_synta... text/edit  397K      Annotate Pascal Syntax
CopyMemAIO.lha           util/boot  46K   68k Speedup your programs & workb...
autoactivate.i386-aro... util/cdity 64K   x86 Activate window under mouse o...
CONSize.lha              util/cli   13K   68k Print out the size of the CLI...
HasDevice.lha            util/cli   15K   68k Checks for the existence of a...
[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2020, 07:30] [Kommentare: 0]
