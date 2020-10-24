|25.Okt.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 24.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.10.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
guardamy_sources.lha comm/www 121K Watch web pages for changes + pl
PDCurses_OS4.lha dev/lib 1.8M OS4 NCurses clone that outputs th...
mhimpegit.lha driver/aud 3K 68k MHI driver for Prelude/MPEGit...
PreludeAHI.lha driver/aud 12K 68k AHI driver for Prelude soundcard
PreludeLib.lha driver/aud 16K 68k Driver library for Prelude so...
MrPoker.lha game/board 402K 68k The Poker game by AxelSoftware
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 9K 2020 Carset for F1GP
uqm.lha game/misc 1.9M OS4 Port of Ur-Quan Masters
uqm-src.lha game/misc 1.8M Source for Ur-Quan Masters port
GemRB-Morphos.lha game/role 3.1M MOS Portable Bioware's Infinity E...
Fortis.lha game/shoot 19M MOS classic shooter in 3D environ...
GEMATRIA.lha game/text 15K 68k Turn words into Lottery numbe...
zapperng.i386-aros.lha game/text 59K x86 Change the behaviour of the z...
AMIread_No1.zip mags/misc 124M MOS Polish magazine
ACE-MorphOS.lha misc/emu 1.9M MOS Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha misc/emu 36K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.3M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.6M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.7M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
CycleCounter.ACEpansi... misc/emu 10K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
annotate_pascal_synta... text/edit 397K Annotate Pascal Syntax
CopyMemAIO.lha util/boot 46K 68k Speedup your programs & workb...
autoactivate.i386-aro... util/cdity 64K x86 Activate window under mouse o...
CONSize.lha util/cli 13K 68k Print out the size of the CLI...
HasDevice.lha util/cli 15K 68k Checks for the existence of a...
(snx)
[Meldung: 25. Okt. 2020, 07:30] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]