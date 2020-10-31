amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Nov.2020



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 31.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.10.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
zxsna_datatype.i386-aros.lha dat/ima 28kb  ZX Spectrum .sna DataType
arexxreference_1.32.lha      doc/dev 33kb  ARexx command/function reference...
installer_dev.lha            doc/dev 81kb  Amiga Technologies V43.3 Install...
opentyrian2.1.zip            gam/act 6Mb   Open-source port of the DOS game...
jvgs.i386-aros.zip           gam/pla 24Mb  Short OpenGL minimalistic game w...
povray_manual_eng.tar        gra/ray 6Mb   Manual of Povray on english lang...
aya01.lha                    net/mis 2Mb   access wolfram alpha answer mach...
consize.i386-aros.lha        uti/she 65kb  Print out the size of the CLI wi...
winsize.i386-aros.lha        uti/she 46kb  Short app shows the size of the ...
jbanner.i386-aros.lha        uti/tex 69kb  Makes banners using any system font
autoactivate.i386-aros.lha   uti/wor 64kb  Activate window under mouse on k...
scrollscreen.i386-aros.lha   uti/wor 43kb  Scrolls the public screen by X a...
zapperng.i386-aros.lha       uti/wor 59kb  Change the behaviour of the zoom...
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Nov. 2020, 08:08] [Kommentare: 0]
