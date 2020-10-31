|ENGLISH VERSION
|01.Nov.2020
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 31.10.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.10.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
zxsna_datatype.i386-aros.lha dat/ima 28kb ZX Spectrum .sna DataType arexxreference_1.32.lha doc/dev 33kb ARexx command/function reference... installer_dev.lha doc/dev 81kb Amiga Technologies V43.3 Install... opentyrian2.1.zip gam/act 6Mb Open-source port of the DOS game... jvgs.i386-aros.zip gam/pla 24Mb Short OpenGL minimalistic game w... povray_manual_eng.tar gra/ray 6Mb Manual of Povray on english lang... aya01.lha net/mis 2Mb access wolfram alpha answer mach... consize.i386-aros.lha uti/she 65kb Print out the size of the CLI wi... winsize.i386-aros.lha uti/she 46kb Short app shows the size of the ... jbanner.i386-aros.lha uti/tex 69kb Makes banners using any system font autoactivate.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 64kb Activate window under mouse on k... scrollscreen.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 43kb Scrolls the public screen by X a... zapperng.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 59kb Change the behaviour of the zoom...(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Nov. 2020, 08:08] [Kommentare: 0]
|
