|Aminet-Uploads bis 07.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
tok64.lha dev/lang 56K MOS C64 Basic Converter
partcopy.lha disk/misc 13K 68k copy partitions from/to HD to...
F1GP2020Carset.lha game/data 9K 2020 Carset for F1GP
GemRB-Morphos.lha game/role 3.1M MOS Portable Bioware's Infinity E...
scr2gif.i386-aros.lha gfx/conv 97K x86 Converts ZX Spectrum screens ...
st2iff.i386-aros.lha gfx/conv 106K x86 Atari ST NEOchrome/DEGAS to I...
RGetSize.lha gfx/misc 9K MOS Outputs width and height of a...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.1M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
EvenMore.lha text/show 349K 68k V0.94: Freeware Textviewer
EvenMore_MOS.lha text/show 442K MOS V0.94: Freeware Textviewer (M...
EvenMore_OS4.lha text/show 432K OS4 V0.94: Freeware Textviewer (OS4)
ShowGRexx.lha util/dtype 10K Simple batch converter for Sh...
BogoMIPS.lha util/moni 360K OS4 standalone BogoMIPS calculator
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 120K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 153K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
WebRadio_sbar.lha util/wb 94K MOS A sbar plugin to listen to We...
[Meldung: 08. Nov. 2020, 08:40]
