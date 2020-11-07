amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
08.Nov.2020



 Aminet-Uploads bis 07.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
tok64.lha                dev/lang   56K   MOS  C64 Basic Converter
partcopy.lha             disk/misc  13K   68k copy partitions from/to HD to...
F1GP2020Carset.lha       game/data  9K        2020 Carset for F1GP
GemRB-Morphos.lha        game/role  3.1M  MOS Portable Bioware's Infinity E...
scr2gif.i386-aros.lha    gfx/conv   97K   x86 Converts ZX Spectrum screens ...
st2iff.i386-aros.lha     gfx/conv   106K  x86 Atari ST NEOchrome/DEGAS to I...
RGetSize.lha             gfx/misc   9K    MOS Outputs width and height of a...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.1M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
EvenMore.lha             text/show  349K  68k V0.94: Freeware Textviewer
EvenMore_MOS.lha         text/show  442K  MOS V0.94: Freeware Textviewer (M...
EvenMore_OS4.lha         text/show  432K  OS4 V0.94: Freeware Textviewer (OS4)
ShowGRexx.lha            util/dtype 10K       Simple batch converter for Sh...
BogoMIPS.lha             util/moni  360K  OS4 standalone BogoMIPS calculator
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   120K  x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   153K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
WebRadio_sbar.lha        util/wb    94K   MOS A sbar plugin to listen to We...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Nov. 2020, 08:40] [Kommentare: 0]
