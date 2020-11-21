|22.Nov.2020
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 21.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.11.2020 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
badapple.i386-aros.lha dem/mis 3Mb The famous Bad Apple animation w...
janus-uae2.x86_64-aros.lha emu/com 22Mb Janus-UAE2 (direct dev.port WinU...
amibrixx_aros.lha gam/puz 2Mb puzzle-game
caph.i386-aros.zip gam/puz 834kb Hand-drawn puzzles. Make two obj...
scr2gif.i386-aros.lha gra/con 97kb Converts ZX Spectrum screens to GIF
displaybeep.i386-aros.lha uti/she 52kb Flash display as an event alert
pointereyes.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 67kb Eyes on your screen watch your p...
switch.i386-aros.lha uti/wor 115kb Screens/windows switcher commodity
(snx)
