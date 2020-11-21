amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 21.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CestinoGlobale.lha       dev/blitz  53K   68k Italian global trashcan WIP
cc65-morphos.lha         dev/cross  14M   MOS ANSI C 6502 cross development...
Puzzle2.lha              game/think 1.0M  68k Game-WB  based on the classic...
BackdPattGener.lha       gfx/edit   49K   68k Create your own backdrop patt...
a2tools.i386-aros.lha    misc/emu   253K  x86 Move data to/from Apple DOS d...
afid.i386-aros.lha       misc/emu   236K  x86 Apple ][ DOS 3.3 disk image u...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.1M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ElMexico2.lha            mods/8voic 144K      El Mexico 2 9ch Latino Disco ...
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha    text/edit  12M   x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha  text/edit  14M   OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha  text/edit  13M   MOS The ubiquitous text editor
CopyMemAIO.lha           util/boot  46K   68k Speedup your programs & workb...
SWitch_new.lha           util/cdity 186K  OS4 Screens/windows switcher comm...
yak_finder.lha           util/cli   27K   68k Finds executables and scripts...
docdatatypes.lha         util/dtype 99K   68k Datatypes for Documents (demo)
Mousemeter.sbar.lha      util/misc  101K  MOS A mousemeter screenbar module.
MyCpu060.lha             util/misc  14K   PUP A Shell-only `Cpu060' replace...
SysInfo.lha              util/moni  54K   68k Classic Amiga System Informat...
SysinfoBoards.lha        util/moni  11K       More Boardinfos for Sysinfo
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Nov. 2020, 08:33] [Kommentare: 0]
