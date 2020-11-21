|22.Nov.2020
|Aminet-Uploads bis 21.11.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.11.2020 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CestinoGlobale.lha dev/blitz 53K 68k Italian global trashcan WIP
cc65-morphos.lha dev/cross 14M MOS ANSI C 6502 cross development...
Puzzle2.lha game/think 1.0M 68k Game-WB based on the classic...
BackdPattGener.lha gfx/edit 49K 68k Create your own backdrop patt...
a2tools.i386-aros.lha misc/emu 253K x86 Move data to/from Apple DOS d...
afid.i386-aros.lha misc/emu 236K x86 Apple ][ DOS 3.3 disk image u...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.1M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
ElMexico2.lha mods/8voic 144K El Mexico 2 9ch Latino Disco ...
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 12M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 13M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
CopyMemAIO.lha util/boot 46K 68k Speedup your programs & workb...
SWitch_new.lha util/cdity 186K OS4 Screens/windows switcher comm...
yak_finder.lha util/cli 27K 68k Finds executables and scripts...
docdatatypes.lha util/dtype 99K 68k Datatypes for Documents (demo)
Mousemeter.sbar.lha util/misc 101K MOS A mousemeter screenbar module.
MyCpu060.lha util/misc 14K PUP A Shell-only `Cpu060' replace...
SysInfo.lha util/moni 54K 68k Classic Amiga System Informat...
SysinfoBoards.lha util/moni 11K More Boardinfos for Sysinfo
(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Nov. 2020, 08:33] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]