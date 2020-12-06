|13.Dez.2020
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 12.12.2020
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 12.12.2020 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2020-12-08 improved: Pinball Fantasies (21st Century) re-added support for an AGA version, corrected skip intro custom option (Info)
- 2020-12-07 improved: Final Assault (Epyx) supports another version (Info)
- 2020-12-06 improved: Treasure Island Dizzy (Code Masters) joypad and 2-button joysticks controls improved (Info)
- 2020-12-06 updated: Pinball Fantasies (21st Century) fixed crash introduced in 3.0, fixed possible froze, skip intro added (Info)
- 2020-12-06 improved: Globdule (Psygnosis) added quitkey for 68000 machines (Info)
- 2020-12-06 improved: Elite (Mr. Micro) supports another version, more compatible blitter wait routine, fixed music replay (Info)
