|27.Dez.2020
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 26.12.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.12.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
app.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.0 C++ classes for basic Amiga prog...
oo.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 83kb 4.1 USB driver for eGalax touchscree...
itmtouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 83kb 4.1 USB driver for ITM touchscreen c...
touchdevice.lha dri/inp 104kb 4.1 Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha dri/inp 82kb 4.1 USB driver for waveshare touchsc...
thewidow.lha gam/adv 17Mb 4.0 Point and click adventure horror
hermes.lha gam/pla 2Mb 4.0 Jump'n' Run game with ...
amissl.lha lib/mis 6Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
mcc_betterstring.lha lib/mui 316kb 4.0 BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist.lha lib/mui 2Mb 4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor.lha lib/mui 871kb 4.0 TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar.lha lib/mui 2Mb 4.0 The MUI Toolbar custom class
zitaftpserver.lha net/ser 11Mb 4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
luettjebookholler.lha off/mis 2Mb 4.1 Little Personal Finance program
touchbench.lha uti/mis 57kb 4.1 Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha uti/mis 206kb 4.1 Settings editor for touch.device
cputemp.lha uti/wor 2Mb 4.1 Temperature monitor for the X500...
(snx)
[Meldung: 27. Dez. 2020, 07:26] [Kommentare: 0]
