27.Dez.2020



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 26.12.2020
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.12.2020 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
app.lha                  dev/lib 1Mb   4.0 C++ classes for basic Amiga prog...
oo.lha                   dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 Bring easier programming to C an...
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha     dri/inp 83kb  4.1 USB driver for eGalax touchscree...
itmtouchusbfd.lha        dri/inp 83kb  4.1 USB driver for ITM touchscreen c...
touchdevice.lha          dri/inp 104kb 4.1 Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha  dri/inp 82kb  4.1 USB driver for waveshare touchsc...
thewidow.lha             gam/adv 17Mb  4.0 Point and click adventure horror
hermes.lha               gam/pla 2Mb   4.0 Jump'n' Run game with ...
amissl.lha               lib/mis 6Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
mcc_betterstring.lha     lib/mui 316kb 4.0 BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist.lha            lib/mui 2Mb   4.0 NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor.lha       lib/mui 871kb 4.0 TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar.lha           lib/mui 2Mb   4.0 The MUI Toolbar custom class
zitaftpserver.lha        net/ser 11Mb  4.1 A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
luettjebookholler.lha    off/mis 2Mb   4.1 Little Personal Finance program
touchbench.lha           uti/mis 57kb  4.1 Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha           uti/mis 206kb 4.1 Settings editor for touch.device
cputemp.lha              uti/wor 2Mb   4.1 Temperature monitor for the X500...
(snx)

[Meldung: 27. Dez. 2020, 07:26] [Kommentare: 0]
.
