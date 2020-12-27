|03.Jan.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 02.01.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 02.01.2021 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2021-01-02 improved: Les Manley - Search For The King (Accolade) added selectable keyboard layout (Info)
- 2021-01-02 improved: Dizzy Collection (Code Masters) added quitkey for 68000, fixed keyboard problems, support for 2-button joysticks added (Info)
- 2021-01-01 improved: 20000 Leagues under the Sea (Infogrames/Coktel Vision) improved protection bypass, added sound patch (Info)
- 2021-01-01 new: The Four Seasons (Parasite) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2021-01-01 improved: Lionheart (Thalion) fix a lot gfx bug, better compatibility with Competition Pro joystick (Info)
- 2020-12-31 improved: 242 (Fairlight/Virtual Dreams) crash when pressing left mouse button during demo fixed (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-31 new: Imperial Tunes 2 (Parasite) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-31 improved: 20000 Leagues under the Sea (Infogrames/Coktel Vision) supports 4 new versions (Info)
- 2020-12-30 new: Imperial Tunes (Parasite) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-29 new: Acoustic Silence (Quadriga) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-29 new: Toxic Waste (Mirage) done by StingRay (Info, Image, Image)
- 2020-12-28 improved: Wicked (Electric Dreams/Binary Vision) trainer added (Info)
- 2020-12-28 new: TFX (Digital Image Design) done by JOTD (Info)
- 2020-12-28 updated: Prawo Krwi (Techland Soft) uses less memory (no kickemu), keyboard handling fixed, SMC fixed, audio fixed (Info)
- 2020-12-28 new: Heliopolis (EMT Design) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-28 new: Masterpieces (Kefrens) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2020-12-27 improved: Puggsy (Psygnosis) joypad controls and 2-button support, skip introduction, trainer added (Info)
