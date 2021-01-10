|17.Jan.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 16.01.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 16.01.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-01-13 improved: Neuromancer (Interplay) reduced memory requirements (Info)
- 2021-01-13 improved: Bubba'n'Stix (Core Design) added joypad controls, uses less memory, added levelskip and skip intro (Info)
- 2021-01-12 fixed: The Kristal / Kristal, The (Addictive) some patches were missing in the latest slave (Info)
- 2021-01-12 fixed: Putty Squad (System 3) panel gfx bug fixed, better compatibility with CD32 pads (Info, Image)
- 2021-01-12 improved: Prawo Krwi (Techland Soft) stack moved to expmem, fixed SMC, fixed keyboard handling, fixed copperlist (Info)
- 2021-01-10 improved: Master Axe (Epic) removed AGA-only restriction, fixed music, added quit key on 68000 machines (Info)
- 2021-01-10 improved: Apprentice (Rainbow Arts) added joypad controls, trainer added, new imager and icons (Info)
- 2021-01-10 improved: Advanced Ski Simulator (Code Masters) reduced memory requirements (Info)
