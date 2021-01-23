|ENGLISH VERSION
|24.Jan.2021
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_3.22.zip Audio/Players A module player by J?rg. XAMOS_0.29a.lha Development/AMOS A cross-platform AMOS B... DOSBox_0.74r4Jit.lha Emulation A DOS-emulator that use... MCE_12.3.lha Games/Editor Multi-game Character Ed... JFDuke3D.lha Games/Shoot 3D JFDuke3D is 3D Realms' ... JFShadowWarrior.lha Games/Shoot 3D JFShadowWarrior is 3D R... Rise_of_the_Triad_rott... Games/Shoot 3D MorphOS Port of "rottex... ReportPlus_8.01.lha Misc A Multipurpose utility ... RapaEditScreenshot_0.1... Screenshots Screenshot of a program... CPUGraph_1.1.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display CPU Graph in sc... CPUGauge_1.7.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar CPU load as gauge in sc... TopTasks_1.5.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Top Tasks in sc... PixelPicker_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display ARGB value of a... VideoMemoryGauge_1.0.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Displays video memory u... Uptime_1.4.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Uptime in scree... Notch_1.2.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Gives you a popular Not... MemoryGauge_1.6.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display memory usage as... DateTime_1.4.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar A screenbar clock and c... MouseEyes_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Displays Mouse Eyes in ... MouseCoords_1.3.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Display Mouse coordinat... DiskUsage_40.8.lha System/Shell DiskUsage estimates fil... Scanners_Update.lha System/Update Scanner drivers update ...(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2021, 07:25] [Kommentare: 0]
