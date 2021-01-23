amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Jan.2021



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.01.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.01.2021 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
ModExplorer_3.22.zip      Audio/Players             A module player by J?rg.
XAMOS_0.29a.lha           Development/AMOS          A cross-platform AMOS B...
DOSBox_0.74r4Jit.lha      Emulation                 A DOS-emulator that use...
MCE_12.3.lha              Games/Editor              Multi-game Character Ed...
JFDuke3D.lha              Games/Shoot 3D            JFDuke3D is 3D Realms' ...
JFShadowWarrior.lha       Games/Shoot 3D            JFShadowWarrior is 3D R...
Rise_of_the_Triad_rott... Games/Shoot 3D            MorphOS Port of "rottex...
ReportPlus_8.01.lha       Misc                      A Multipurpose utility ...
RapaEditScreenshot_0.1... Screenshots               Screenshot of a program...
CPUGraph_1.1.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display CPU Graph in sc...
CPUGauge_1.7.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  CPU load as gauge in sc...
TopTasks_1.5.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Top Tasks in sc...
PixelPicker_1.3.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display ARGB value of a...
VideoMemoryGauge_1.0.lha  System/Ambient/Screenbar  Displays video memory u...
Uptime_1.4.lha            System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Uptime in scree...
Notch_1.2.lha             System/Ambient/Screenbar  Gives you a popular Not...
MemoryGauge_1.6.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display memory usage as...
DateTime_1.4.lha          System/Ambient/Screenbar  A screenbar clock and c...
MouseEyes_1.3.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  Displays Mouse Eyes in ...
MouseCoords_1.3.lha       System/Ambient/Screenbar  Display Mouse coordinat...
DiskUsage_40.8.lha        System/Shell              DiskUsage estimates fil...
Scanners_Update.lha       System/Update             Scanner drivers update ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Jan. 2021, 07:25]
