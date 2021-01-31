|07.Feb.2021
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 06.02.2021
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 06.02.2021 hinzugefügt:
- 2021-02-06 updated: New Zealand Story (Taito/Ocean) merged fixes from older release, renamed highscore file (Info)
- 2021-02-06 fixed: Cedric (Neo/Alcatraz) crash on game over fixed (Info)
- 2021-02-06 fixed: Burning Rubber (Ocean) wrong protection check patch for AGA vesion fixed (Info)
- 2021-02-01 improved: Syndicate (Bullfrog) reduced chipmem requirements (Info)
- 2021-01-31 improved: Syndicate (Bullfrog) better support for floppy versions, quitkey for 68000, CD32 version doesn't need 68020 anymore (Info)
- 2021-01-31 fixed: Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern (Mutation Software) better compatibiliy with non official CD32 joypad, CUSTOM4=1 to disable Up direction by pressing 2nd button (Info, Image)
- 2021-01-31 improved: Populous (Bullfrog) delay added to see the title screen on fast amiga, install script updated (Info)
- 2021-01-31 fixed: Leisure Suit Larry 2 (Sierra) protection/intro skip fixed (Info)
- 2021-01-31 fixed: Golden Axe (Virgin) DMA wait patched in sound replay routine, CUSTOM2=1 to remove blitter wait fix (Info)
