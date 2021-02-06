|ENGLISH VERSION
|07.Feb.2021
|AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 06.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.02.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
hivelyreplayer.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 95kb Replayer from HivelyTracker (AHI) trx2x.i386-aros.lha emu/uti 363kb ZX Spectrum floppy image converter dd2.i386-aros.zip gam/act 615kb topdown vertical scroller thewidow.lha gam/adv 18Mb Point and click terror and paran... doom2.zip gam/fps 6Mb From Internet Archive Preservation textmio.tgz off/wor 1Mb Text to Pdf Editor gzrt.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 91kb Recover data from a corrupted gz... lunzip-1.12.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 179kb decompressor for the lzip format lzd-1.2.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 146kb Educational decompressor for the... lzip-1.22.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 323kb Lossless data (de)compressor lik... nomarch-1.4.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 104kb extract old .arc and .ark archives nspark-1.7.8b2.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 1Mb New Spark and Squash unarchivers ppcrack.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 102kb unpacks and decrypts all PowerPa... unlzx-2.16.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 66kb Unpack .lzx files rman-3.3.i386-aros.lha uti/tex 221kb Converting man pages to many for... rtf-riddle.i386-aros.lha uti/tex 164kb Rich Text Format to HTML5 converter led-20200202.tar.gz uti/tex 14kb A simple line-oriented text editor.(snx)
[Meldung: 07. Feb. 2021, 08:20] [Kommentare: 0]
