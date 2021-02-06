amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
07.Feb.2021



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 06.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.02.2021 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
hivelyreplayer.i386-aros.lha aud/pla 95kb  Replayer from HivelyTracker (AHI)
trx2x.i386-aros.lha          emu/uti 363kb ZX Spectrum floppy image converter
dd2.i386-aros.zip            gam/act 615kb topdown vertical scroller
thewidow.lha                 gam/adv 18Mb  Point and click terror and paran...
doom2.zip                    gam/fps 6Mb   From Internet Archive Preservation
textmio.tgz                  off/wor 1Mb   Text to Pdf Editor
gzrt.i386-aros.lha           uti/arc 91kb  Recover data from a corrupted gz...
lunzip-1.12.i386-aros.lha    uti/arc 179kb decompressor for the lzip format
lzd-1.2.i386-aros.lha        uti/arc 146kb Educational decompressor for the...
lzip-1.22.i386-aros.lha      uti/arc 323kb Lossless data (de)compressor lik...
nomarch-1.4.i386-aros.lha    uti/arc 104kb extract old .arc and .ark archives
nspark-1.7.8b2.i386-aros.lha uti/arc 1Mb   New Spark and Squash unarchivers
ppcrack.i386-aros.lha        uti/arc 102kb unpacks and decrypts all PowerPa...
unlzx-2.16.i386-aros.lha     uti/arc 66kb  Unpack .lzx files
rman-3.3.i386-aros.lha       uti/tex 221kb Converting man pages to many for...
rtf-riddle.i386-aros.lha     uti/tex 164kb Rich Text Format to HTML5 converter
led-20200202.tar.gz          uti/tex 14kb  A simple line-oriented text editor.
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Feb. 2021, 08:20] [Kommentare: 0]
