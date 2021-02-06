|07.Feb.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 06.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.02.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
WH_RANDOM.sh.txt dev/gcc 4K Random Number Generator scrip...
MCE.lha game/edit 3.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.3M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 3.5M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
trx2x.i386-aros.lha misc/emu 363K x86 ZX Spectrum floppy image conv...
Dungeon2021.lha mods/misc 1.9M Dungeon 2021 4ch Lv4 NR by HK...
Deark.lha util/arc 3.5M MOS Extract data from various fil...
lunzip-1.12.i386-aros... util/arc 179K x86 Decompressor for the lzip format
lzd-1.2.i386-aros.lha util/arc 146K x86 Educational decompressor for ...
nomarch-1.4.i386-aros... util/arc 104K x86 extract old .arc and .ark arc...
nspark.i386-aros.lha util/arc 1.0M x86 New Spark and Squash unarchivers
unlzx-2.16.i386-aros.lha util/arc 66K x86 Unpack .lzx files
AmiTimeKeeper.lha util/cdity 251K 68k Keep your time right
rtf-riddle.i386-aros.lha util/conv 164K x86 Rich Text Format to HTML5 con...
HuntnGather.lha util/dir 203K 68k File indexing and search util...
WHDLoadMenu.lha util/misc 482K 68k A WHDLoad frontend
ScreenTime.lha util/time 52K 68k Screen clock, configurable wi...
