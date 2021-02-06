amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

07.Feb.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 06.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.02.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
WH_RANDOM.sh.txt         dev/gcc    4K        Random Number Generator scrip...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  3.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  3.3M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  3.5M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
trx2x.i386-aros.lha      misc/emu   363K  x86 ZX Spectrum floppy image conv...
Dungeon2021.lha          mods/misc  1.9M      Dungeon 2021 4ch Lv4 NR by HK...
Deark.lha                util/arc   3.5M  MOS Extract data from various fil...
lunzip-1.12.i386-aros... util/arc   179K  x86 Decompressor for the lzip format
lzd-1.2.i386-aros.lha    util/arc   146K  x86 Educational decompressor for ...
nomarch-1.4.i386-aros... util/arc   104K  x86 extract old .arc and .ark arc...
nspark.i386-aros.lha     util/arc   1.0M  x86 New Spark and Squash unarchivers
unlzx-2.16.i386-aros.lha util/arc   66K   x86 Unpack .lzx files
AmiTimeKeeper.lha        util/cdity 251K  68k Keep your time right
rtf-riddle.i386-aros.lha util/conv  164K  x86 Rich Text Format to HTML5 con...
HuntnGather.lha          util/dir   203K  68k File indexing and search util...
WHDLoadMenu.lha          util/misc  482K  68k A WHDLoad frontend
ScreenTime.lha           util/time  52K   68k Screen clock, configurable wi...
(snx)

[Meldung: 07. Feb. 2021, 08:20] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.