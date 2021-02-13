|14.Feb.2021
|Aminet-Uploads bis 13.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.02.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.1M 68k Game Creator with AGA support
spatch.i386-aros.lha dev/misc 55K x86 Clone of SAS binary file patcher
TheMaestrix.lha driver/aud 30K 68k The Maestix: Reloaded! Using AHI
dsp3210.lha driver/oth 44K 68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
soliton-2.2-os3.lha game/think 322K 68k Klondike & Freecell card game
soliton-2.2-os4.lha game/think 368K OS4 Klondike & Freecell card game
Dungeon2021v2.lha mods/8voic 18M Dungeon 2021 v2 5ch by HKvalhe
dme.i386-aros.lha text/edit 566K x86 Text editor from 68k DICE pac...
rman-3.3.i386-aros.lha text/misc 221K x86 Converting man pages to many ...
tree-mos.lha util/dir 161K MOS Display a tree view of direct...
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 1.0M 68k free icon.library in optimize...
AmigaMapPing.lha util/misc 50K 68k Shows your Amiga on live.amig...
aibb_furia.lha util/moni 1K 68k AIBB 6.5 Module for Furia 68e...
Callmonitor.lha util/moni 57K Display incoming calls w/ +49...
