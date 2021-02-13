amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

14.Feb.2021



 Aminet-Uploads bis 13.02.2021
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.02.2021 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   2.1M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
spatch.i386-aros.lha     dev/misc   55K   x86 Clone of SAS binary file patcher
TheMaestrix.lha          driver/aud 30K   68k The Maestix: Reloaded! Using AHI
dsp3210.lha              driver/oth 44K   68k DSP 3210 drivers and tools
soliton-2.2-os3.lha      game/think 322K  68k Klondike & Freecell card game
soliton-2.2-os4.lha      game/think 368K  OS4 Klondike & Freecell card game
Dungeon2021v2.lha        mods/8voic 18M       Dungeon 2021 v2 5ch by HKvalhe
dme.i386-aros.lha        text/edit  566K  x86 Text editor from 68k DICE pac...
rman-3.3.i386-aros.lha   text/misc  221K  x86 Converting man pages to many ...
tree-mos.lha             util/dir   161K  MOS Display a tree view of direct...
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  1.0M  68k free icon.library in optimize...
AmigaMapPing.lha         util/misc  50K   68k Shows your Amiga on live.amig...
aibb_furia.lha           util/moni  1K    68k AIBB 6.5 Module for Furia 68e...
Callmonitor.lha          util/moni  57K       Display incoming calls w/ +49...
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Feb. 2021, 08:15] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.